As the Canadian ELD Mandate rollout approaches on schedule for June 12, 2021, Fleet Complete's BigRoad is getting ready for third-party certification, having submitted its solution to FP Innovations.
TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On the heels of the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Mandate roll out in the U.S. back in 2018, the Canadian ELD Mandate fast-follows, but with a new twist – a rigorous third-party certification process to ensure that vendors do not sell non-compliant, defective, or incomplete Hours of Service (HOS) solutions to commercial drivers and carriers.
In line with the certification process, Fleet Complete completed engineering work for all technical requirements in its current BigRoad ELD solution and submitted it for certification to support full compliance with the 'Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service Regulations -SOR/2005-313', set to come into effect in Canada on June 12, 2021.
This means that commercial vehicle operators using BigRoad ELD will be compliant with HOS requirements in both Canada and the U.S., where the BigRoad solution has been in wide commercial use since 2018.
Nearly 100,000 drivers and fleets in North America have chosen BigRoad as their ELD compliance partner already. BigRoad's ELD is a full-stack solution: a plug-and-play device features HOS alerts, DVIR, DOT Inspection Mode, fuel tracking for IFTA, and a free digital load-matching platform.
For more information on Fleet Complete's BigRoad ELD solution, please visit a dedicated Canadian ELD Mandate page where you will find resources and product information.
About Fleet Complete
Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com
Twitter: @FleetComplete
LinkedIn: Fleet Complete
Facebook: Fleet Complete
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleet-completes-bigroad-officially-submitted-for-canadian-eld-certification-301280061.html
SOURCE Fleet Complete