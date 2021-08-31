PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transportation technology services company EROAD (NZX/ASX: ERD) today announced the appointment of Jim Angel as EROAD North America's first-ever vice president of video telematics.
In this newly-established role, Angel is responsible for EROAD's video telematics product roadmap and go-to-market strategy, charged with overseeing the development of advanced video technology designed to help fleets stay in compliance, operate safely, and manage operations efficiently.
Bringing 20 years of transportation and trucking experience, Angel has risen up the industry ranks from driver and dispatcher to fleet owner, eventually holding senior leadership positions at PeopleNet, Lytx, and Trimble Transportation. During his six years at Trimble Transportation, Angel was instrumental in the advancement of the company's video telematics portfolio, helping them design, build and commercialize the product line.
"Today's truck drivers face mounting challenges to driving safer roads, including a concerning increase in staged accidents. To combat these issues on top of ongoing supply chain pressures, fleets are in search of technology that not only helps increase efficiencies but protects the company and its drivers," said Casey Ellis, president of EROAD North America. "Jim's unique experience as a former driver informs his leadership and will help set the tone in our efforts to increase driver safety, security and improve their day-to-day experiences on our roads."
Under Angel's purview, EROAD is taking an aggressive approach to further developing its video solutions, given how important the data can be for fleets of all types and in all of the markets where EROAD operates. Important areas for development include use of AI, enhancing the mobile experience, and developing a line of camera solutions that is optimized for different vehicle types.
Enabling safer roads and a better driver experience with video telematics
A report led by The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute found that driving errors of passenger vehicles contribute heavily to truck-passenger vehicle crashes with truck drivers being at fault in 26.5% of crashes while passenger vehicle drivers are at fault in over 80%.
Video telematics provides fleet managers and operators with resources to help educate drivers on safer operations, while also offering legal protection through the use of camera film. Video clips from video telematics solutions can be used as evidence for legal claims in accidents where drivers are not at fault, or when fighting more serious incidents like staged accidents.
Specifically, the recently introduced EROAD Clarity Dashcam sends 20-second video clips in real-time when triggered by safety events or manually by the driver. Additional benefits include:
- Reviewing events via the EROAD portal within seconds when the camera is in coverage
- Speeding up incident investigations with video, driver behavior, event logs, HOS, and vehicle maintenance data in one interface
- Easy retrieval of 40 hours of video from the EROAD web portal
- Sharing events easily with your team for review; download and share with third parties involved in investigations
"As a former driver myself, I am intimately familiar with the driver experience including the challenges and dangers that come with long-haul trucking," said Jim Angel, vice president of video telematics, North America. "Today, we have more advanced and agile technology to help improve the driver experience, and video is increasingly becoming a critical fleet management solution and a direct means of driver protection. I am passionate about improving driver safety, and am excited to join EROAD on its journey to driving safer roads."
Meet with EROAD North America at 2021 industry events
At North American trucking industry events this fall, EROAD will be showcasing and demonstrating its video telematics portfolio including EROAD Clarity Dashcam - a 2021 Top 20 Product - as well as its broader suite of fleet and asset tracking solutions. Here's where you can meet with EROAD in-person in 2021:
- Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Annual Conference & Exhibition (8/29-9/2) - Booth #612
- National Private Truck Council Safety Conference (9/8-9/10) - Booth #30
- American Trucking Associations TMC Fall Meeting (9/12-9/16) - Booth #8022
- Truckload Carriers Association Truckload 2021(9/25-9/28) - Booth #720
- American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition (10/23-10/27) - Booth #10071
To learn more about EROAD's mission to help fleets operate safely, sustainably, and profitably, check out eroad.com.
About EROAD
EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs almost 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.
Media Contact
Blair Ruth Riley, ARPR on behalf of EROAD, 404-403-4539, blairruth@arpr.com
