SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In order to make deliveries more effectively, rental companies need to improve communication between three groups of people - dispatchers, drivers, and customers. No matter what tools they use to talk to coworkers, rental teams who don't talk to clients are more likely to deliver orders to the wrong places at the wrong times. Customers get upset, time gets wasted, and businesses lose money.
FleetUp and Alert have partnered to improve communication between rental companies and customers. FleetUp integrates into Alert's software to automate the most important parts of the delivery process, giving dispatch, drivers, and customers real-time shipment GPS locations and ETAs.
"We're delighted to partner with FleetUp to bring even more value to Alert's Dispatcher Dashboard. Our integration will save Alert customers time and money, and we're excited to continue developing innovative GPS solutions together," said Mary Crosslin, Co-President/COO of Alert Rental." As soon as drivers are ready to start their delivery, they click "Start Delivery" on their mobile app. The app automatically generates the delivery address, route, and order info. At the same time, the end-customer receives an automated ETA via text or email. Meanwhile, dispatch monitors every step of the process remotely.
FleetUp, the mobility industry's premier telematics provider, and Alert, the rental industry's most comprehensive software provider, deeply understand customer needs. In a space that's increasingly automated, many technology providers forget that the ultimate goal of automation is to help people – the employees businesses depend on and the customers businesses serve.
"FleetUp's solutions are not only designed to make companies more efficient, they also help our clients create a stronger experience for their customers," said FleetUp CEO, Ezra Kwak. That's why the Dispatch-to-Doorstep tool is so powerful – it doesn't only strengthen supply chains, it strengthens the human links in those chains. It boosts driver performance by simplifying their jobs and increases customer satisfaction by keeping them informed.
The technology is innovative; the focus is human. For both FleetUp and Alert , that's the goal.
About FleetUp
FleetUp is transforming the future of mobility with leading Software-as-a-Service fleet and asset management solutions powered by an all-in-one cloud mobility platform. FleetUp helps companies achieve operational excellence through greater productivity, increased safety and security, and a reduced environmental impact. Real-time business insights and intelligence help businesses improve their operations. For additional information, visit http://www.fleetup.com.
About Alert
Alert Rental Software is a leading supplier of Windows-based rental management solutions to single store and multi-store rental operations across North America. Founded in 1976, Alert provides its customers with decades of experience and innovation in the rental business. Alert's event rental, general equipment, and tool rental software is used in hundreds of rental locations by thousands of end-users who write millions of rental contracts annually. Alert Rental Management software is supported in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, and other countries. Learn more about Alert Rental: http://www.alertrental.com.
