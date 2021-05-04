MADISON, Wis., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fleetworthy Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based compliance and risk mitigation software, data visualization solutions, and tech-enabled services for commercial fleets, announces its acquisition of Our Safety Department (OSD), a developer of DOT compliance and workflow automation software. OSD is the third software solution that has been seamlessly integrated within Fleetworthy's cloud-based platform over the past 24 months, joining the acquisitions of RapidLog and TivaCloud. The transaction further solidifies Fleetworthy as the most complete, end-to-end compliance and risk mitigation platform for private fleets, for-hire carriers, and third-party logistics companies. Over 1,200 leading commercial fleets, covering a footprint of more than 200,000 drivers and over 250,000 assets, rely on Fleetworthy to manage and identify risk, adhere to DOT, IFTA, IRP, and other regulations, and help ensure safe and compliant operations.
"OSD brings additional levels of automation and functionality to the Fleetworthy platform," said Michael Precia, CEO and President of Fleetworthy Solutions. "The seamless integration of OSD's technology with our next-generation cloud-based platform represents just the first of several new enhancements that Fleetworthy will be releasing in the coming months. Fully integrated Driver Qualification processes, Enhanced Dashboards, Partner Tiles, expanded ELD integrations, expanded driver safety monitoring services, and predictive analytics are all on the way. Combined with our 30+ years of commercial fleet experience and industry-leading client services team, these new capabilities enable Fleetworthy to deliver even higher levels of efficiencies, valuable insights, and data-driven intelligence to our clients – all via a flexible delivery model that ranges from a cloud-based do-it-yourself software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to a fully outsourced, turnkey, tech-enabled managed service."
"As one of the longest-tenured, highly respected, and most technologically innovative providers in our industry, we are confident that our customers will be in good hands under the Fleetworthy umbrella," added Joe Planeta, Founder of Our Safety Department. "I am excited to join Fleetworthy and help Mike and his team continue the company's rapid growth."
Daniel Raynor, Managing Partner of Argentum and Fleetworthy's Chairman, added, "The OSD acquisition further expands upon Fleetworthy's leadership position in the commercial fleet industry as the most comprehensive cloud-based platform that allows carriers to improve compliance, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. By successfully automating many previously manual processes, Fleetworthy is helping its clients achieve the digital transformation of their business practices".
