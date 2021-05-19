MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fleetworthy Solutions – provider of technology and managed service solutions to the transportation industry for DOT safety and regulatory compliance – announced a much-anticipated relaunch of its corporate website – http://www.fleetworthy.com. It marks another step in the growth and transformation of Fleetworthy as a brand. This launch helps elevate the value of the site in that it tells a better articulated story related to commercial motor carriers and how they should fulfill their needs with regards to driver and vehicle safety and compliance issues.
The new site boasts more dynamic features, improved user experience, better organized content pathways, and improved aesthetics. It will make navigating more intuitive, scrolling and browsing more satisfying, and gift the visitor with a journey through safety and compliance that is more understandable, simplified, and less daunting. A commercial carrier safety, IT, or HR professional will have all the information they need to know who Fleetworthy is, what we offer, and where we are going. They will know the true value of partnering after visiting the overhauled fleetworthy.com website.
"On the tail end of several key successes for Fleetworthy recently, the launch of our newly redesigned corporate site is icing on the proverbial cake. We have worked hard to make sure we are providing as much value and content to potential customers and site visitors even before they come aboard as new customers. We care deeply about safety and compliance and our new site refresh helps convey that message. We are excited to share it and look forward to layering in more improvements soon. We made it easier to navigate, easier to look at, and easier to understand. It is quite the renovation." - Michael Precia, CEO and President, Fleetworthy Solutions
Fleetworthy Solutions invites visitors to explore the new website without delay. Added whitespace allows for the viewers eyes to rest while searching for relevant information, a reduction of red calms the senses, and more dynamic features such as animated hover-overs, fade-ins, and moving trucks helps make it more than just a corporate information website. The solutions sections have been organized into categories more closely related to how we talk about the importance of driver and vehicle safety and compliance with tie ins to our Intelligent Compliance platform and network of Strategic Alliances. The pared down navigation path at the top of the pages reduces the risk of getting lost. Every visitor to the new site will enjoy the revamped site experience and the ability to find that for which they are looking. With a focus on technology and scheduling product demos, the refreshed fleetworthy.com will have a more noticeable tech start-up feel.
About Fleetworthy Solutions
Fleetworthy Solutions, Inc. provides DOT safety and regulatory compliance services to commercial fleets that take them Beyond Compliant. Fleetworthy combines exceptional client service, advanced technologies, and more than 30 years of transportation industry expertise to make sure that drivers and assets are truly fleet worthy. The company helps private fleets, for-hire carriers and third-party logistics companies of all sizes surpass compliance of federal, state, and local regulations and streamline processes to reduce costs and mitigate risks.
