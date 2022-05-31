Famed Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin will help launch the new All-Time Great & Legendary Flexagon™ Tile Series
LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flex™ NBA, the world's first pro sports Augmented Reality (AR) game, announced new partnerships with NBA Hall of Famers Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin for the coming launch of the new All-Time Great & Legendary Flexagon™ Tile Series.
During their storied careers, Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin were a famously high-scoring trio that came to be known as "Run TMC" during their time with the Golden State Warriors. Mullin, an original member of the iconic 1992 Olympic Dream Team, played 16 seasons in the NBA, won two Olympic gold medals, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. Richmond joined him in the Hall of Fame in 2014 after 13 NBA seasons, six All-Star Game appearances, bronze and gold Olympic medals and one NBA Championship. Hardaway played 13 seasons with 5 All-Star appearances & 5 All-NBA team selections. He also won an Olympic gold medal, and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this summer.
Flex™ NBA is a Web3.0 metaverse gaming platform that fuses NBA players with the latest in digital technology through the game's mobile Flex™ NBA Companion App. The TCG "Tile Character Game" is played with Flexagon™ tiles that feature original artwork depicting individual NBA stars and gameplay powers called Flexes. Each tile contains a unique registration number and features AR animation that comes alive when partnered with the game's mobile Companion App. The AR animation, or the Flex Anywhere™ feature, brings the professional athlete to life.
"We're thrilled to partner with three NBA legends whose storied careers were some of the most memorable in NBA history," said Daniel Choi, Founder and CEO of Sequoia Games, which developed Flex™ NBA. "Our partnership and the launch of the All-Time Great & Legendary Flexagon™ Tile Series is an exciting addition to Flex™ NBA's roster of Rising Stars, MVPs, and All-Stars. The ability of our fans to assemble the most powerful team of current and former NBA players in the basketball universe is more exciting than ever."
Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin are the first retired players available as part of the new All-Time Great & Legendary Flexagon™ Tile Series that will feature the former stars of the NBA. Digital drop Flexagon™ Tiles will be available in Summer of 2022, with physical Flexagon™ Tiles shipping when Series 3 goes on sale in the Fall of 2022. A Special Edition Set featuring the three players will also go on sale during the National Sports Collectors Convention July 27-31 in Atlantic City. Flex™ NBA Series 2 is currently on sale at http://www.FlexNBA.com and at local retailers listed here.
Flex™ NBA is offering a special promotion to celebrate the launch of the All-Time Great & Legendary Flexagon™ Tile Series. When a customer registers any Basic Flexagon™ Tile in the Flex™ NBA Companion App, they will be automatically entered to win one of 23 Limited Edition Autographed Mitch Richmond Flexagon™ Tiles. The digital autographed copy will immediately appear in the consumer's Flex™ NBA Companion App, and the physical version will ship to consumers this summer.
About Sequoia Games, Inc.
Sequoia Games, Inc. is a Web3.0 game development studio creating platforms that seamlessly connect physical and digital experiences. Flex™ NBA, the company's first product, is an officially-licensed game created in partnership with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association. The Tile Character Game fuses professional sports, the latest in augmented reality (AR) technology through the game's mobile Flex™ NBA Companion App, and a registration system that identifies and tracks ownership of player tiles called Flexagon™ Tiles. Visit Sequoia Games, Inc. and Flex™ NBA for more information.
