 By Flex

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference 2021

Date: February 11, 2021

Presentation time: 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. 

Investors & Analysts

Katherine Chen

Director, Investor Relations

(408) 577-4037

Katherine.Chen@flex.com

Media & Press

Mark Plungy

Director, Corporate Public Relations

(408) 442-1691

Mark.Plungy@flex.com

 

