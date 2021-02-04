SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:
Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference 2021
Date: February 11, 2021
Presentation time: 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
