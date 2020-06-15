CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced its next generation cloud-based Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution is available nationwide. This innovative solution provides more options on a secure, flexible and scalable environment to meet higher demands and more frequent backups needed during the new work from home reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Backup-as-a-Service is a need everyone has, no matter the industry, the size of the company or whether a global pandemic happens, but building flexibility into our products is more important than ever with the increasing workload stress on infrastructure," said Mike Fuhrman, chief operating officer, Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential. "Our BaaS is secure and tailored to meet each customer's unique data and business requirements, while also providing the resiliency businesses need."
Flexential's BaaS solution solves these challenges because it is purpose-built, using state-of-the-art infrastructure with scalable storage and flexible data retention times. The Flexential BaaS offering is not subject to bandwidth constraints and connects through the FlexAnywhereTM Network, composed of Flexential's private 100GB network backbone.
The solution is infrastructure agnostic and works with all cloud, colocation and managed hosting use cases. It can backup and store all types of data and images quickly, wherever they reside, including legacy systems and applications, making essential files available when needed. It also supports backups of SaaS applications, such as Office 365, including SharePoint and OneDrive.
Flexential offers two levels of service, including a fully managed solution for businesses that don't want to worry about managing their systems. Experts will handle data backup, security systems, compliance requirements and hardware associated with the BaaS solution, eliminating any need for a customer's internal IT staff to interact with or monitor backups. For customers who are experts in data backup, Flexential has a self-managed option that allows them to leverage Flexential's robust infrastructure while assuming responsibility for solution management themselves. Flexential also offers the ability to scale the storage capacity, retention times and bandwidth on demand, giving customers the flexibility to overcome challenges and keep their business operating as usual.
Flexential BaaS is part of a comprehensive data protection portfolio that includes DRaaS, Managed Storage, Object Based Storage and Disaster Recovery Design and Planning solutions. For more information on Flexential's BaaS offering, visit https://www.flexential.com/disaster-recovery/backup-as-a-service.
