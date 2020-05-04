CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Flexential was among the foremost providers in the Booming 15 category for as-a-service solutions in the Global and Americas markets based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2020 Global ISG Index™.
Now in its 70th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.
"We are proud to be recognized by Information Services Group (ISG) as a top service and technology provider. At Flexential, we are committed now more than ever to helping our customers navigate the complex architecture of their IT environments so that they can focus on the work that drives their business forward," said Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Doherty, Flexential. "In today's rapidly changing IT landscape, we remain dedicated to helping organizations adapt through customized solutions that fit their unique needs, beyond the traditional four walls of the data center."
Flexential has seen substantial growth in the past year, marked by advancements in industries including financial services, healthcare, sports and entertainment. Flexential also broadened its offerings throughout the year, strengthening its disaster recovery solutions with new DRaaS locations, tapping into AI as the first data center globally to host the ONTAP AI Test Drive and offering next-generation Managed Public Cloud and Managed Container Orchestration services. The company's physical growth also continued, with capacity added to its flagship data center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and major expansions in the Portland, OR, Nashville, TN and Atlanta, GA markets to better serve its customers within these key regions.
"The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry," said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. "Flexential continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for data center colocation and hybrid IT services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers."
Flexential's inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
About Flexential
Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. Visit www.flexential.com. Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter. and Facebook.
