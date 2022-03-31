Flexify shares case study detailing major cost savings through the use of Megaport's Network-as-a-Service solutions for faster and more secure migrations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flexify, a leading data storage and multicloud migration provider, today is sharing a case study explaining how its use of Megaport's private connectivity resulted in massive cost savings for Flexify customers performing data migrations in multicloud environments. Flexify has realized a five-fold increase in the amount of data customers have migrated over the past year while using Megaport's private connectivity Network-as-a-Service solutions.
The case study, published by Megaport, focuses on how Flexify has been able to reduce cloud provider egress fees during data migrations and pass those savings on to customers. Cloud providers typically charge stiff fees when customers move their data out of cloud storage to their own data centers or to a different cloud provider. Charges currently range between 5 and 20 cents per gigabyte (GB), which can amount to thousands of dollars in egress fees per month. In contrast, Flexify charges low, all-inclusive rates per GB of data transferred and, by using private connectivity, is able to eliminate most cloud provider egress fees altogether, passing up to 80% savings on to customers.
*Multicloud Realities*
Companies are realizing they don't have to depend on a single cloud provider and risk vendor lock-in. In fact, multicloud storage is becoming more mainstream. Flexify founder and CTO, Sergey Kandaurov, anticipates at least 10% of storage in the next few years will use some form of multicloud. However, many companies think that the high egress fees associated with moving their data between clouds are unavoidable.
As one of the leaders in multicloud storage, Flexify's service allows businesses to combine data from multiple cloud providers into virtual buckets. When an application writes data to these virtual buckets, Flexify can split the buckets and distribute them to multiple clouds, with the application seeing the data as a single set. "When you move data between clouds," Kandaurov explains, "it's transparent to the applications so you don't even have to plan for such migrations, because all the URLs and all the objects remain the same. You can have zero-downtime migrations."
*Saving on the Cost of Moving Data*
When moving data out of a cloud, particularly if the data traverses the public internet via a VPN tunnel, the monthly egress charges can add up quickly, let alone the inherent risk in reliability and security in performing cloud migrations over unpredictable internet connectivity. Megaport offered Flexify a way to use private connectivity not only to greatly reduce egress fees for its customers, but also to optimize migrations. Megaport's scalable, software-defined network allowed Flexify to provision links to virtual machines (VMs) during migrations as needed but also turn off connectivity when not needed. This makes data transfers faster, more reliable, and more secure.
By bringing links up and down using Megaport's private connectivity, Flexify was able to create links on demand and only pay for the time the links were actually in use. Traditionally, setting up links was a manual process that could take weeks, and fees continued to accrue as those links were being deprovisioned. Providers sometimes would require agreements that were months or even a year in length. With Megaport, fees were only charged during the actual migration, bringing that expense down as much as 50%.
*About Flexify.IO*
Flexify.IO is a cloud storage virtualization and migration solution that helps customers build cloud-agnostic solutions by simplifying migration and avoiding dependency on a single cloud storage provider. Contact Flexify at info@flexify.io.
