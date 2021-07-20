Employees donate for emergency aid project

BERLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spring of 2021, as the situation in many countries began to slightly improve, India was heavily hit by the second wave of COVID and experienced a collapse of the health system with tragic consequences. FLEXIM employees immediately started a company-wide fundraising campaign that collected 4,300 euros. FLEXIM employees felt that they shouldn't just watch, they had to help. The company, known for its non-invasive ultrasonic flowmeters, matched employee donations as part of their FLEXIM Cares initiative so that 8,600 euros could be transferred to the Akshaya Patra Foundation. This non-profit organization delivers meals and food packages to marginalized and low-income sections of the population as part of coronavirus emergency relief activities. With the donations, a total of 24,960 cooked meals for people in Delhi and Bangalore were financed and distributed.

Contact:

Jörg Sacher, PR / Communications

FLEXIM GmbH, marketing@flexim.com, www.flexim.com

Related Images

flexim-cares.jpg

FLEXIM Cares

flexim-cares-india.jpg

FLEXIM Cares India

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexim-helps-india-301337563.html

SOURCE FLEXIM

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.