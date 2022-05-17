Brand Day Celebration Marked by Weeklong Deals, Discounts, and Sales for Consumers
LIVERMORE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlexiSpot, the maker of best-in-class ergonomic products that help consumers adapt to a world in motion, has announced its annual Brand Day celebration to commemorate the anniversary of the brand's ecommerce site, established in 2016. FlexiSpot's Brand Day will be geared towards providing customers, new and old, with a week of deals, discounts, sales and fun activities throughout the site. FlexiSpot's Brand Day will take place on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 but flash sales have already begun.
FlexiSpot's Brand Day celebration offers free products, sales, limited brand deals, and coupons starting on the 16th of May through the 25th of May. FlexiSpot will be offering discounts on their most innovative and popular products including: the Comhar All-In-One Standing Desk, E7 Pro Series adjustable standing desk, Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair, Desk Risers, Desk Bikes and more.
"We are excited to celebrate FlexiSpot's Brand Day with our treasured customers,'' says Lane Xiang, CEO of FlexiSpot. "We are going to have a variety of deals and discounts to ensure our customers know that we appreciate them for making FlexiSpot the go-to online resource for ergonomic office furniture."
The FlexiSpot brand has always been committed to quality and functionality, and this year they are offering their customers even more opportunities to save on ergonomic office furniture and accessories. With numerous week-long activities, customers can treat themselves to the best possible discounts on the products they need to stay comfortable and productive at work.
For a complete lineup of all FlexiSpot Brand Day deals including how consumers can win free ergonomic products for their home office, visit https://www.flexispot.com/spine-care-center/recent-updates/flexispot-brand-day-activities/.
About FlexiSpot
FlexiSpot is the leading manufacturer of ergonomic products that help consumers adapt to a world that is constantly changing. Our best-in-class products for home and work help keep you active, organized, and flexible throughout your day. Our strong commitment to a lifestyle of wellness and increased productivity at work and at home for the health and cost-conscious consumer, propels the quality and design of every sit-stand workstation, height-adjustable desk, exercise bike, and other ergonomics solutions we provide. FlexiSpot partners with other like-minded organizations to advance the use of ergonomic solutions in our everyday lives. As the world moves, FlexiSpot moves with you. Learn more at https://flexispot.com
Media Contact
Deidre Gaskin, North America PR Manager, FlexiSpot, 917-972-1101, deidre.gaskin@flexispot.com
SOURCE FlexiSpot