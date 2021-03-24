BOULDER, Colo., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past year, the pandemic has forced many organizations to rethink how and where work can be performed. According to a recent study, 83% of employers say the shift to remote work has been successful for their company. As organizations continue to realize the benefits of a more distributed workforce and implement remote and hybrid models for the long term, the variety of jobs that can be done from home will continue to grow, including leadership roles at the highest level.
To demonstrate the types of high-level roles that can be done virtually, FlexJobs has identified 15 C-level and senior level remote job titles that all have open positions. In addition, FlexJobs has provided six best practices for managers to consider while leading teams from home.
"Over the past year, companies of all sizes, across industries and geographies, have had the eye-opening experience that it is possible for the C-suite to effectively lead and manage teams without having a physical office," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO at FlexJobs. "While many of the principles of effective leadership are the same virtually as they are in-office, there are certain nuances and unique considerations. From bigger picture goals to the more operational issues, remote leaders do need to understand and implement certain best remote work management practices in order to maximize their team's performance," Sutton concluded.
The list of jobs below are a mix of C-level and senior-level, offer some type of remote work arrangement and have active job listings as of March 22, 2021.
1. Chief Financial Officer
2. Chief Growth Officer
3. Chief Marketing Officer
4. Chief Medical Officer
5. Chief Operating Officer
6. Chief Technology Officer
7. Director of Communications
8. Director of Content Strategy
9. Director of Human Resources
10. General Counsel
11. Sales Director
12. Vice President of Business Development
13. Vice President of Engineering
14. Vice President of Operations
15. Vice President of Project Management
To help those at the executive level hone the skills they need to effectively lead while working from home, FlexJobs has also outlined the following remote management tips. FlexJobs' sister site, Remote.co, also offers extensive insight into remote work management from leaders at remote companies themselves.
6 Remote Work Management Tips:
Be flexible, and walk the walk. According to a FlexJobs survey, 56% of workers said that having flexibility in their workday was overwhelmingly listed as the top way their workplace could better support them. Allowing for scheduling flexibility is a great employee benefit, but it's much more powerful when managers take advantage of, and model, flexibility as well. Sometimes working non-traditional hours helps employees with work-life balance, and it can also empower employees to make decisions on when and where they will do their best work.
Build team camaraderie, and connect informally. Quick check-ins at the beginning of meetings can create essential social connectivity. This can be as simple as asking how each team member is feeling that day or letting everyone share their weekend plans. Take the time to celebrate birthdays, work anniversaries, births, and other major milestones with your team. Informally checking in can also provide more context around employees' frame of mind and overall wellbeing. Unstructured collaboration and information sharing sessions also make it easier for employees to feel connected to their teams, since scheduled calls don't always lend themselves to the spontaneous collaboration that makes work feel meaningful, creative, and energizing.
Communicate proactively and transparently. Issues and distrust can occur if employees don't have a clear understanding of how often, and by what means, communication will take place. Both synchronous and asynchronous methods of communication are important to identify and utilize. Many successful remote managers set up consistent schedules for video calls, weekly meetings, and regularly communicate over IM, email, message boards, and web conferencing platforms. This serves not only as a check-in but can also be time for project updates, scheduled evaluations, and any upcoming issues important to discuss together.
Define expectations and focus on results. Because the outdated practice of measuring productivity by physical presence does not apply in a remote environment, it is extra important to set employee's priorities and discuss specifically how their performance will be measured. Each team will likely need to set their own measurements and metrics for this to be effective. It's also critical that you are clear about what's expected in terms of work hours, office set up, communication, and availability.
Manage with intention. By leading with care and empathy, managers have the ability to build positive employee experiences for their entire team. Acknowledging the challenges of the past year and by creating a safe environment for employees to express their struggles or concerns can go a long way in developing a culture of trust. Remote workers may be tempted to work extra hours or have trouble unplugging. It's critical that managers encourage their team to establish and stick to healthy work boundaries.
Watch the micromanaging trap. Without seeing their employees in a physical office, some may feel the need to know exactly what is happening at all times in order to feel like things are getting done—and also have a sense of control. Try to keep track of how often you check in, and more importantly, why. If tasks are being completed on time, and your workers are self-reliant, it's likely that you are creating unnecessary stress for everyone.
