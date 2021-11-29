BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent FlexJobs survey revealed that 58 percent of respondents prefer a fully remote job post-pandemic. However, 42 percent also report that their employer will require them to return to the office. To highlight the many different companies that do operate in a fully remote capacity, and to help connect job seekers to careers they can do entirely from home, FlexJobs has identified 50 virtual companies that are currently or have recently been hiring for fully remote jobs.
"The pandemic pushed many people to reconsider the relationship between their personal and professional lives, and it's telling that now 44% know someone who has quit or is planning to quit because of in-person work requirements," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "We hope this expansive list of virtual companies helps connect job seekers to the types of remote job opportunities they're pursuing, and showcases the many different types of companies that embrace remote work as their standard business practice," Sutton concluded.
The 50 companies highlighted below allow all of their team members to work remotely full time and are currently or have recently been hiring for 100 percent remote jobs. The list was based on researching tens of thousands of companies in the FlexJobs database, although it is not an exhaustive list of the companies that are fully remote. They are listed in alphabetical order.
1. Aha
2. Andela
3. Anedot
4. Automattic
5. Basecamp
6. BenchSci
7. Betterworks
8. Blackthorn
9. Boulevard Software
10. BRYTER GmbH
11. Chainlink Labs
12. Clevertech
13. Close
14. Codeless
15. Community.co
16. Customer.io
17. Endgame360
18. Evolving Wisdom
19. FingerprintJS
20. Food Revolution Network
21. GitLab
22. Greenback Expat Tax Services
23. Hello Alice
24. Higharc
25. InVision
26. Knock
27. Life360
28. LoveToKnow Media
29. Mattermost
30. Modern Tribe
31. MomsRising
32. Nathan James
33. Netlify
34. RealSelf
35. Remote Year
36. Scopic
37. Scrapinghub
38. ShipHero
39. Sourcegraph
40. TaxJar (a Stripe Company)
41. Theorem.co
42. Time Doctor
43. Toggl
44. Toptal
45. Upworthy
46. Vistaprint
47. Working Solutions
48. Wrapbook
49. XWP
50. Zapier
To support professionals throughout their job search journey, FlexJobs' Career Coaching team offers the following key advice for navigating the current job market and landing a coveted, work-from-home position:
- Research and Identify Remote Opportunities
Evaluate whether a fully remote position is the right fit for personal and professional goals by reviewing these eight traits of a successful remote employee, and consider using this four-step system to identify potential new career opportunities.
- Be Persistent and Plan Accordingly
Having a good course of action and executing a consistent networking plan will help to maximize a candidate's chances for success. Job seekers should spend time identifying the key tasks they need to do as a part of the job search, such as updating their resume or cover letter, enhancing their online presence, or doing additional upskilling, and then break them down into smaller, more manageable goals to accomplish each week.
- Tailor Every Application
Top remote candidates tailor their resumes and cover letters for every application. They also include details about previous remote experience throughout both, highlighting the specific skills that make a great remote worker, such as written and verbal communication, organization and productivity, and time and task management.
Additionally, the career coaches at FlexJobs have compiled creative tips for how remote employees can thrive in a virtual work environment:
- Establish a morning routine
- Work outside the house at least once or twice per week
- Designate a specific space and time to work
- Stay active while working
- Create an ergonomic workspace
- Use tech to collaborate with coworkers
- Take breaks and use them wisely
- Don't neglect your professional development
- Consider relocating to a new city
