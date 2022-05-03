New graduates, career changers, and professionals with less experience have growing options to join the remote job market
BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), employers plan to hire almost one-third (32%) more new college graduates from the Class of 2022 than they hired from the Class of 2021. A recent FlexJobs survey also found that the majority of active job seekers (57%) are looking for work in a different career field.
Given this market activity, FlexJobs has assessed the entry-level remote job market to help job seekers better understand the current opportunities available. Specifically, the remote job service has analyzed more than fifty career categories to determine which 10 career categories have the most number of remote, entry-level positions since January 2022. FlexJobs has also determined the top 15 companies that have been hiring for remote, entry-level positions, as well as the top 10 entry-level remote job titles companies have recruited for during the first four months of 2022.
"As companies continue to embrace workplace flexibility, remote work options are becoming more accessible to all career levels," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Whether you're a new graduate or someone starting over in a different career profession, we hope these lists and resources equip job seekers with the tools they need to identify and connect to the wide selection of entry-level remote jobs available," Sutton concluded.
The 10 career categories below are ordered from highest to lowest in terms of having the most number of remote, entry-level positions available to job seekers so far (January 1st to April 30th) in 2022.
1. Customer Service
2. Accounting & Finance
3. Administrative
4. Medical & Health
5. Virtual Admin
6. Insurance
7. HR & Recruiting
8. Bilingual
9. Computer & IT
10. Sales
The top 15 companies hiring remote, entry-level jobs in 2022:
1. Kelly
2. Robert Half International
3. Randstad
4. CVS Health
5. Aston Carter
6. LHH - Lee Hecht Harrison
7. UnitedHealth Group
8. Ajilon
9. Grand Canyon Education - GCE
10. eXp Realty
11. Progressive
12. Alorica
13. Sutherland
14. Anthem, Inc.
15. Stride, Inc.
The top 10 remote job titles for entry-level positions in 2022:
1. Customer Service Representative
2. Staff Accountant
3. Administrative Assistant
4. Recruiting Coordinator
5. Account Executive
6. Call Center Representative
7. Billing Specialist
8. Executive Assistant
9. Accounts Payable Specialist
10. Marketing Coordinator
To support those seeking remote, entry-level jobs, FlexJobs' career coaching team offers their top five tips for job search success:
1. Make Job Searching Your Job
Looking for a job can feel like a job. And while it may seem tedious, the best way to start is by putting together a job searching plan. Strategize and organize the job search by blocking out time to truly focus. Make daily to-do lists spelling out what should be accomplished each day, such as revising a cover letter, sending out three applications, or spending a half hour on LinkedIn exploring connections. Remember: consistency yields results.
2. Customize Every Resume and Cover Letter
If a candidate is simply swapping out the title and company name in their cover letter and sending it off––they're doing it wrong. Many companies now use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to filter qualified and nonqualified candidates. To really stand out, candidates have to include keywords that are relevant to the title and industry in any online applications and should also closely follow the formatting instructions when submitting resumes through an applicant tracking system.
3. Build Your Network
It's never too early in one's career or job search to start growing a professional network. While networking is a big buzzword––and can be an intimidating prospect––building a network is one of the most valuable tools in any job search. Considering that online networking is the way to meet contacts these days, job seekers should brush up on skills and ensure their digital presence is clean and professional.
4. Harness the Power of Social Media
Job seekers should have an optimized profile on LinkedIn, which is one of the best ways to showcase education and work experience online. Make sure that all other social media profiles are set to private, and then consider starting new, more professional ones on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Don't forget to do some housekeeping too! Since the vast majority of hiring managers will do a social media check, clean up social media profiles and keep information accurate, clean, and relevant.
5. Join Informational Interviews & Professional Organizations
An informational interview may sound intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. It's a unique way to expand one's network and potentially meet with people working at a desired company. Try reaching out to someone via LinkedIn or email to see if they would have 20 or 30 minutes to sit down for a cup of coffee to discuss their job or their company. Once a job seeker has a starting point of where they want to go professionally, they can also take a look at professional organizations in fields and industries that would be a fit with their overall goals. Professional organizations offer many resources to help professionals with career development and job searching.
For more information, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/entry-level-remote-jobs-new-college-graduates-v2/ or contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner@flexjobs.com.
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Kathy Gardner, FlexJobs, (203) 253-9531, kgardner@flexjobs.com
SOURCE FlexJobs