Career service identifies top career categories, staffing companies, and job titles for freelancers
BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to recent reports, it's estimated there will be 90 million freelancers in the U.S. by 2028, making up more than half of the entire workforce. To provide additional context about job opportunities for freelancers, FlexJobs has assessed the remote freelance job market based on data between January 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022.
Specifically, the remote job service has analyzed more than fifty career categories to determine which ten career categories have the most number of remote freelance positions; the top ten staffing companies that have been hiring for remote freelance positions; and the top ten remote freelance job titles companies have recruited for during the first five months of 2022.
"Whether you want to trial a new career, work more autonomously, or pursue a passion project, freelancing can provide the ultimate in career independence and work flexibility," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "As our latest research indicates, plenty of companies are turning to remote freelance talent and creating more opportunities than ever before for today's job seekers. We hope these lists of resources help connect both new and seasoned freelancers to the wide variety of remote jobs available," Sutton concluded.
The ten career categories below are ordered from highest to lowest in terms of having the most number of remote freelance positions available to job seekers so far (January 1st to May 31st) in 2022.
1. Accounting & Finance
2. Administrative
3. Computer & IT
4. HR & Recruiting
5. Bookkeeping
6. Customer Service
7. Writing
8. Virtual Admin
9. Project Management
10. Marketing
The top ten staffing companies with the most remote freelance job listings so far in 2022:
1. Robert Half International
2. Kforce
3. LHH - Lee Hecht Harrison
4. Kelly
5. Randstad
6. Beacon Hill Staffing Group
7. MATRIX Resources
8. iMPact Business Group
9. Solomon Page
10. 24 Seven Talent
The top ten remote job titles for remote freelance jobs in 2022:
1. Executive Assistant
2. Recruiter
3. Customer Service Representative
4. Accountant
5. Administrative Assistant
6. Bookkeeper
7. Graphic Designer
8. Copywriter
9. Social Media Manager
10. Project Manager
FlexJobs has also compiled the most popular tools across eight categories for the freelancer's home office. Among the numerous creative tools and solutions marketed to freelancers, the solutions in the categories below are generally considered the essentials for a smooth business operation.
1. Billing and accounting software
2. Social media management
3. Cloud storage
4. Task management and to-do lists
5. Backup solutions
6. Online collaboration and presentation tools
7. Relationship management solutions
8. Time-tracking apps
For more information, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/hottest-freelance-job-opportunities-for-remote-work or contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner@flexjobs.com.
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Kathy Gardner, FlexJobs, (203) 253-9531, kgardner@flexjobs.com
SOURCE FlexJobs