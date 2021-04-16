LONDON, Apr. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlexMR, the insights empowerment company, has expanded the InsightHub toolkit with the launch VideoMR – a fully integrated video analysis tool that enables the collection, analysis and distribution of content from across the platform. The tool has been designed from the ground up to help insight teams integrate agile qual into entire research programmes.
Automated transcription, filtering options and complete control over the content library makes integrating a quick and streamlined process. The tool's in-built montage creator takes this further, providing an intuitive, streamlined way to convert video feedback into powerful and engaging deliverables. These deliverables can then be shared with a single click, bringing the face of the customer into all business decisions.
Supporting the release is the addition of a video capture question within the SurveyMR InsightHub tool. This question type collects video responses – up to three minutes in length - from survey participants. Responses are immediately available within VideoMR for analysis, alongside content from other platform tools such as Focus GroupMR.
Paul Hudson, CEO of FlexMR, explains, "With this release, for the first time ever, we are streamlining all aspects of video research in one single platform, making it far easier and quicker to collect, store, identify, edit and share insights in real-time. VideoMR is a single real-time library that is automatically seamlessly connected to survey and qual collection tools."
Technological advancement has made video faster, cheaper and easier to embed into research strategies. The emotional value of video helps to connect stakeholders closer to respondents and enhances the reach of market research insights. These new innovations from FlexMR will facilitate faster video analysis and sharing, while also enhancing the quality of connection between stakeholders, respondents and insights.
FlexMR believe that the integration of video into both quantitative and qualitative tools allows for seamless data collection and analysis in one place, scaling up capabilities in insight teams and the impact on decision-making. Development of the tool will remain ongoing to continuously add new features and functionality.
Andrew Smith, Senior Software Developer at FlexMR, said of the new tool, "Video has never been more important than in the last year, both in terms of a way to keep in touch across work, school and family and friends, and in terms of our focus in developing InsightHub. We've followed up on our video focus groups development from last year with a new tool to curate video insights.
With VideoMR you can now search and control video content from all over your InsightHub in one location, or use our fast and simple video editing features to create a shareable montage."
All video recordings take place in a secure InsightHub platform. FlexMR holds both the ISO 27001:2013 and Cyber Essentials Plus certifications. FlexMR is GDPR compliant and takes information security commitments seriously.
Media Contact
Chris Martin, FlexMR, +44 1539565455, chris.martin@flexmr.net
SOURCE FlexMR