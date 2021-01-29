PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flexxbuy LLC, a multi-lender customer financing provider for businesses, has announced the release of its new platform, which utilizes the latest technology to present integrations that don't yet exist in the industry. Flexxbuy's new NavStars Platform allows merchants, lenders, and consumers to connect and communicate seamlessly for fast and easy transactions, and it is completely online. This platform will provide a pool of over 20 lenders to service as many consumers as possible, with options for almost all credit scores from prime to sub-prime, to increase approval rates.
The technology makes the customer application process quick and easy as well. The customer fills out one simple application, which will then instantaneously be submitted to multiple financing providers on the platform. The results are returned instantly, and the customer will be able to review the offers, and then move forward with one to complete the sale. Merchants are able to monitor the status of the transaction, from application through funding. In addition, Flexxbuy provides merchant and customer support every step of the way.
With scalable, user-friendly technology, NavStars supports all types, sizes and ages of businesses, whether national or local, brick and mortar or remote, e-commerce or in-house. Business owners can tailor the platform to suit their specific needs and best fit their vertical and their customer base. Applications are completed online on any device. The process is completely paperless. The platform offers flexibility and variety to work with almost any industry and price point, with loan amounts up to $100,000 and interest rates starting at 4.99%.
"Our goal in building NavStars was to create an easy customer financing solution that almost every business can utilize for as many consumers as possible, " said Bob Lovinger, President and Founder of Flexxbuy. "We wanted customer financing to seamlessly fit into almost any business flow and environment."
Almost any business can utilize customer financing, even if it's something they hadn't considered in the past. Especially in current times of economic uncertainty, consumers are seeking out alternative payment arrangements more now than ever. Most consumers don't have cash available to expense large purchases, especially for the unexpected emergencies that come up in life. Offering a "buy now, pay later" option takes the pressure off and allows those customers to hold on to their cash.
Flexxbuy is a U.S. leader in providing businesses with in-house customer financing options through online multi-lender platforms and niche lenders. Its core strength is its product diversity allowing the company to not be a one-size fits all solution. Flexxbuy has proven to be an innovator in the industry since its inception in 2014, utilizing the latest technology to give their clients the most options possible.
