ROSWELL, Ga., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis is the current Chairman of the Board for Xilinx, Inc., the world's leading provider of programmable logic ICs. He has held this position since 2015. Dennis also served as an executive of the company from 1993 to 2001. Dennis has 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has served as a board member and advisor to several venture capital-backed startups, as well as private and public companies. In addition to Xilinx, Dennis also serves as an independent director for Parade Technologies, Ltd., a leading provider of display timing and control technologies for the consumer electronics industry. Prior to that, Dennis was an operating CEO of two VC-backed startups.
Dennis Segers commented, "End-of-life (EOL) designation and product obsolescence are critical issues facing both the original component manufacturers (OCMs) and end customers alike and are only increasing in severity in today's market. Flip's unique, authorized approach helps OCMs and end customers successfully navigate this dynamic landscape. I am excited to join Flip's Board of Directors to help the business as it continues to scale."
Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip, remarked, "Dennis' vast experience and background in the semiconductor component industry will be instrumental to Flip as our business continues its aggressive growth strategy, particularly his understanding of product obsolescence issues facing OCMs. His perspective and leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to chart Flip's future. I am excited and pleased to welcome him to our board of directors."
About Flip Electronics, LLC
Flip Electronics, one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. according to Inc. 5000, is an authorized specialty distributor of electronic components to customers across the U.S. and internationally, focused on EOL, obsolete, and hard-to-find parts through its authorized relationships with its original component manufacturer partners. Flip is headquartered in Roswell, GA. Additional information is available at http://www.flipelectronics.com.
Media Contact
Tiffany Hoffman, Maag Commplus, +1 6026973201, Tiffany@maagcommplus.com
SOURCE Flip Electronics