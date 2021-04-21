OTTAWA, Ontario, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the TerraLens Geospatial Software Development Kit (SDK), and Flirtey, the pioneer and a leader in the commercial drone delivery industry in the US, announced today that the Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS airspace situational awareness application has been implemented by Flirtey within their autonomous software platform that conducts BVLOS autonomous flight operations. Flirtey has conducted more than 6,000 flights to date.
Flirtey recently announced that it had completed the technology to certify and expand U.S. production of its best-in-class autonomous drone delivery system for last-mile delivery. Flirtey's technology solves the last-mile delivery problem with faster, lower cost, and more convenient delivery, which takes vehicles off the roads, reduces CO2 emissions and increases the overall safety of the transport system.
The Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS airspace visualization technology enables multiple drones and sensor feeds to be monitored simultaneously by a single remote operator and provides real-time calculation of aircraft separation and communications to enable BVLOS operations. Built on Kongsberg Geospatial's industry leading TerraLens SDK, IRIS provides advanced real-time 2D and 3D visualization of all airborne track and weather data, as well as cues, alerts and warnings to enable a single operator to monitor the complex airspace environment.
"Flirtey is now taking pre-orders for its autonomous drone delivery systems, which enable businesses to operate their own logistics by providing store-to-door drone delivery to their customers to unlock lower delivery costs and billions in potential new revenue. The Kongsberg IRIS technology is a key part of Flirtey's best-in-class technology for last-mile drone delivery, and Kongsberg Geospatial's experience powering Air Traffic Control Systems worldwide, as well as U.S. and Australian Navy combat systems give Flirtey and our customers great confidence," said Flirtey Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny. Flirtey is focused on completing the FAA's certification process, in addition to scaling its operations in New Zealand (where the company's technology already has regulatory certification) and expanding US production of delivery drones to meet growing demand.
"We're very pleased to be working with an industry leader in UAS last-mile delivery like Flirtey" said Ranald McGillis, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. "We've worked closely with them to implement our technology and their FAA certification will be a testament to their world leading capabilities."
To learn more about Kongsberg Geospatial, visit their website at http://www.kongsberggeospatial.com.
About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for air traffic control, UxS and military situational awareness. The Company's products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
About Flirtey: Flirtey is an aerospace technology company and U.S. drone delivery manufacturer that sells full-stack drone delivery hardware and autonomous software systems. Flirtey is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first company to perform an autonomous drone delivery to a home, the first company to perform a commercial drone delivery, and the first company to pioneer AED drone delivery in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the best-in-class drone delivery system for last-mile delivery. Learn more at http://www.flirtey.com.
