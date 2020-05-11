Floatthat_Logo.jpg

Floatthat

 By Floatthat

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Floatthat is a unique online shopping platform that gives members and their social circles the opportunity to shop for everyday purchases – including HDTVs, smartphones, designer handbags, gaming systems – and win them at a fraction of their full retail value.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines that have been formed around it have made it difficult for friends and family members to go to a store and shop for everyday goods and products that they want. With Floatthat, friends, family members, and social circles can still experience the fun of shopping together, but with the opportunity for someone to win a product for a small fraction of its retail price.

Floatthat has a wide selection of trending products, each with a limited number of entry spots available. Members are able to purchase the products outright for their full retail value or they can purchase an entry spot for a chance to win the item of interest. The cost to enter is typically less than 90% of the item's full value. Once all the spots are filled, Floatthat's algorithm will randomly select a participant to win the product. Those who aren't selected will have their entry fee converted to credit which can be used towards purchasing any item listed on the social commerce platform.

COVID-19 may have made it more difficult for people to shop together as they normally would, but Floatthat creates a fun and exciting shopping experience for friends, family, and social circles. Those who are interested in joining the fun should visit www.floatthat.com.

Contact:
Ali Rizvi
239590@email4pr.com
510-867-8160

