BOULDER, Colo., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floify, developer of the mortgage industry's leading digital mortgage automation technology, announced today it has been listed on HousingWire's 2021 Tech100, which recognizes the 100 most innovative tech companies in the U.S. housing industry. This is the fifth consecutive year that Floify has won the prestigious award.
Floify created a new standard in lending point-of-sale systems with an intuitive, flexible and affordable platform that simplifies how lenders collect, verify and manage loan documents, track loan progress, and communicate with borrowers, agents and other loan stakeholders. With Floify, lenders have reported getting borrowers to clear-to-close up to 10 days faster than before adopting the platform.
Floify was named to the HW Tech100 list based on its ongoing investment into the company's cutting edge technology, which recently included their popular Floify E-Sign, Co-Piloting and Hybrid E-Close offerings.
"Floify is proud to continue improving the way lenders originate loans, making the process easier, faster and more intuitive for everyone involved," said Floify CEO Dave Sims. "We are honored to be recognized in the Tech100 for the fifth straight year and look forward to further advancing the mortgage industry for many years to come."
"I've been involved in choosing Tech100 winners since we started the program in 2014, and every year it manages to get more competitive," HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These companies are truly leading the way to a more innovative housing market!"
About Floify:
Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
