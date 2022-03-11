BOULDER, Colo., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floify, a leading point-of-sale solution in the mortgage industry and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH), today announced their integration with Encompass® eClose through ICE Mortgage Technology TM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. This integration enables customers to leverage Encompass to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.
"eClose is fundamentally changing the borrower's experience by providing a single, intuitive path from application to closing," said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business and Client Development at ICE Mortgage Technology. "We recognize the importance of enabling all borrowers to benefit from this improved experience and so we are integrating our Encompass eClose with partners like Floify, to allow everyone to achieve a digital closing, while bringing all the benefits of Encompass eClose to our joint clients."
Floify's integration with ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass eClose, will bring all the power of Encompass to its lenders while allowing borrowers to perform their work through Floify, keeping all stakeholders in the systems they normally work in, which will ease adoption. Encompass eClose enables lenders to electronically order documents, digitally collaborate with settlement agents and partners, eSign documents with borrowers, deliver electronic notes to the MERS eRegistry, electronically record, and will soon support eNotarization.
"Floify is delighted to partner with ICE Mortgage Technology to continue driving efficiency for our mutual customers," said Floify CEO Dave Sims. "Our soon-to-be-released integration with ICE's Encompass eClose solution will help lenders eliminate the complexity and added cost associated with managing multiple solutions. If you're a Floify user, the rest of the process is seamlessly integrated from disclosure through closing."
Lenders who combine ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass eClose integration with Floify to create a single user interface can expect to reduce their operational costs by streamlining and digitizing manual, paper-driven workflows and close loans more efficiently while providing borrowers with a superior mortgage experience.
For more information visit: Floify.
About ICE Mortgage Technology
ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.
About Floify
Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.
PRESS CONTACTS
Floify
Robert Martin
Director of Marketing
Jenny Gendron
ICE Mortgage Technology
(925) 227-3490
SOURCE Floify