BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floify, the leading developer of point-of-sale (POS) technology for the mortgage industry, announced its integration with customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software Unify CRM. The integration streamlines data flow between the POS and CRM systems, enabling automatic contact creation, which can include borrower, co-borrower and referral source details. The combined solution empowers loan originators to effortlessly deploy Unify marketing resources to prospects and in-process loan applicants for higher application conversion and loan pull-through rates.
"Combining all the features a loan originator needs to grow loan volume into the Unify Business Building Platform, keeps all marketing efforts and business activities in one place. There's no need to invest in different platforms to conduct business," said Earl McLain, Unify's Director of Business Development and Strategic Relationships, "Integrating with POS systems, like Floify, gives our users yet another tool to help them build more business, and close more loans."
The new integration enables loan originators who are using Floify to automate their mortgage process and Unify to manage their customer database to seamlessly access select loan details from either platform, eliminating the need to work between multiple software applications. Designed to eliminate errors from customer databases, Floify and Unify ensure that no contact goes unrecorded. New leads are automatically added to Unify from Floify loan flows and online 1003 applications.
"In today's fast-moving mortgage industry, loan originators want the speed and convenience of a mortgage automation system like Floify integrated with a robust CRM like Unify," said Dave Sims, CEO of Floify. "Our partnership with Unify has allowed us to combine these critically important platforms in a way that has resulted in a comprehensive and seamless experience for mortgage professionals."
About Floify:
Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
About Cross Media and Unify CRM:
Cross Media, LLC is a Roseville, MN-based company offering a complete mortgage CRM system, Unify®. Unify is a full suite mortgage CRM solution that provides lenders with LOS integration, lead generation and management, contact management and marketing automation. Unify delivers all the tools needed to grow a lender's business in one simple to use, cloud-based system.
