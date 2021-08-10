BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floify, the leading provider of digital mortgage lending technology, announced today it has released Floify TPO, the company's new automated loan submission platform that directly supports wholesale lenders and their third-party originators. Wholesale lenders utilize Floify TPO to dramatically improve visibility, communication, and efficiency throughout their TPO channel, resulting in shorter loan cycle times and a dynamic mortgage borrowing experience.
The new platform enables third-party originators to streamline the application and documentation gathering process, easily register new loans with the lender and seamlessly pull new conditions from their loan origination system (LOS) to create the corresponding document requests in the borrower's digital loan portal.
Once the application process is complete, the third-party originator will be automatically connected with their borrower so they can work together to confirm mortgage loan requirements are met and ensure a smooth process, including completing tasks such as running product and pricing scenarios.
"Floify TPO provides a winning scenario for wholesale lenders, third-party originators and the borrowers they serve," said Floify CEO Dave Sims. "Building on the success we've experienced from the Floify point-of-sale system, Floify TPO ensures brokers have everything they need to further simplify the loan submission process and stay competitive in today's digital mortgage market."
Floify's new TPO solution is also packaged with the company's flagship point-of-sale system, which further accelerates the application, document collection and submission process by removing the need for the third-party originator to be involved in file creation. Floify TPO also equips loan originators with over 70 productivity integrations, which include credit reporting, customer relationship management (CRM), verification of income/employment/assets, mortgage pricing engines, loan origination systems, automated underwriting systems (AUS), e-signature solutions, and more.
With more than two million registered users, the Floify point-of-sale system was designed to be an intuitive, flexible and affordable platform that simplifies how lenders collect, verify and manage loan documents, track loan progress, and communicate with borrowers, agents and other stakeholders. When using the Floify point-of-sale system to automate the mortgage process, loan originators have reported closing loans up to 10 days faster.
About Floify:
Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the mortgage process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between loan originators, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use Floify to collect and verify documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and realtors, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com.
