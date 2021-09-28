KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floki Inu is assaulting the market with very targeted and aggressive marketing campaigns. This marketing is being used to target major metropolitan areas, assist in getting FLOKI listed on high level exchanges, and onboard a-list influencers. Only some of these initiatives have been announced.
To start, Floki Inu just signed a huge and strategic contract to advertise in the London Underground and across about 300 London buses. London has a population of about 9 million. In addition to its population, it gets over 21 million visitors annually. This potential exposure to a host of different people makes London Underground advertising a profitable and popular investment for many large businesses. The tube network covers over 402km, serves 270 busy stations, and carries a total of 4.8 million passengers daily.
The London bus system is also one of the most utilized transportation systems in London. Not only do millions of individuals use the London bus system on a daily basis, advertising on buses acts as mobile advertising opportunities.
Floki Inu has also signed a strategic marketing deal with Kevani and Vector Media in order to lock down Los Angeles for 3 months. This marketing initiative will start in October and run through the end of the year.
Los Angeles is in the heart of California and is a major economic and tourist hub to the entire world. The Los Angeles metropolitan area has a population of about 18 million people. In addition to its residents, Los Angeles is also visited by 50 million annual visitors. Los Angeles boasts being the number 1 city in the world when it comes to purchasing power.
Floki Inu has signed a deal to advertise on 3 billboards in the middle of downtown Los Angeles, through Kevani. Floki Inu anticipates getting over 110 million impressions during the 3 months of its billboard campaign.
In addition to the billboard campaign, Floki Inu is also advertising for 3 months on 25 buses in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Floki Inu anticipates getting over 60 million impressions during the 3 months of its bus campaign.
This is just the beginning of the marketing push for Floki Inu. Several other initiatives have already been announced, like Dextool banners and Facebook ads. However, many major pieces to this massive initiative have not even been announced.
