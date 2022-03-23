The Floki team continues to innovate and evolve what has become the most exciting project in crypto. Floki combines utility, meme, gaming, charity and community into a sustainable ecosystem with utility. In another groundbreaking move to bring together meme and utility, Floki is proud to announce a strategic partnership with OpenLeverage.
MIAMI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenLeverage & Floki = Power to the Holder
OpenLeverage is a permissionless lending and margin trading protocol that enables traders to long or short trading pair on DEXs efficiently and securely.
OpenLeverage allows people to margin trade Floki on decentralized exchanges like PancakeSwap. Floki is the first and only memecoin to partner with OpenLeverage, which further cements the project as a leader in crypto and much more than a meme.
OpenLeverage is a permissionless margin trading protocol that brings users an open leveraged trading market for long or short trades on any pair on decentralized exchanges. This also allows staking any token to yield.
"The permissionless margin trading protocol… uses the real-time price from an automated market maker to calculate risk. It also provides risk-isolated lending pools and a two-phase liquidation process to facilitate flexible and secure lending for leveraged trading."
