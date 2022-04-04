Floki is "the people's crypto" and has a unique and fascinating history. Launched in June of 2021, the project has overcome numerous obstacles on its way to becoming a leader in the space with a hotly anticipated Play to Earn game under development: Valhalla.
MIAMI, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One major issue was a faulty, inflationary contract launched by the original developer of the project (who has long since been replaced and taken over by a legitimate, seasoned team). This has been well documented and a consequence of the bad V1 Floki contract was hyperinflation and a bug that resulted in early holders receiving more Floki than they should have on the transition to V2.
To address this hyperinflation issue from Floki V1, the Floki team launched the Nottingham Contract, a new iteration of the token (V4), in January of 2022 and during the process blacklisted a number of wallets that had received excess Floki from the noted bug, with the caveat a given wallet would be whitelisted upon return of the supply they should not have received. This blacklist "return policy" was decided by a community DAO vote, as was the decision to renounce the blacklist function in the current contract.
The End of the Floki Blacklist Function
Now the Floki Team has announced they will renounce the blacklist function in the current V4 contract, a major move that signals Floki is ready to take on a new wave of investors interested in one of the most exciting projects in crypto. This combined with Floki's move to a DAO structure further decentralizes Floki, which many believe is the true end goal of crypto.
The current Floki contract has been fully audited by Certik and the project has an active partnership with leading market maker Wintermute, which makes Floki an enticing project for savvy crypto investors and new buyers alike.
24 Hour Buy Tax Hiatus: April 5th 2022 from 5pm UTC
To celebrate this development and welcome new investors into the project, on April 5th, 2022 Floki will have a twenty four hour buy tax hiatus on decentralized exchanges.
At present, the tax on Pancakeswap and Uniswap is 3% for buys and 3% for sells. On April 5th, this will be adjusted to 0% for buys and 6% for sells. The Floki DEX taxes are collected in BNB and ETH respectively, and the Floki Team uses these funds to develop utility initiatives such as its NFT Metaverse game Valhalla, maintain a team, and execute Floki's notably revolutionary, global marketing campaign.
Interested buyers can also purchase Floki on numerous exchanges, including Huobi and Gate.io. Current information can always be found at floki.com.
Please note: April 5th, 2022 at 5pm UTC is the target for the buy tax hiatus, and before transacting, investors will want to confirm the timing via the official Floki Twitter account and Telegram channel.
For more information about the process of renouncing the blacklist function, visit Floki's Medium and this article.
