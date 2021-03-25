FLORENCE, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florence Consulting Group today announced it has been named Growth South Partner of the Year 2021 by MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform. Florence Consulting Group was recognized for enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation and its excellence in practice development in Southern Europe. Florence Consulting Group continues to demonstrate commitment to helping customers unlock and unify data with an API-led approach to deliver connected customer experiences, faster, in a digital-first world.
According to MuleSoft's State of Business and IT Innovation report, 82% of business users believe employees need quick and easy access to business data to do their jobs effectively and remain productive, yet less than one-third think their organization is very effective in connecting and using data from multiple sources to drive business value. MuleSoft partners like Florence Consulting Group enable organizations to develop a Center of Enablement that empowers a self-service approach to integration across teams – scaling innovation and accelerating the speed of business. Florence Consulting Group is a trusted advisor, helping customers align against business outcomes and delivering MuleSoft technology, templates and best practices.
Florence Consulting Group helps organizations create, configure, and deploy their API-led infrastructure to innovate faster, improve customer experience and expand their global presence. With Florence Consulting Group, companies can maximize their IT investments and enhance organizational agility.
Florence Consulting's projects address point-to-point integration issues and provide a modern integration architecture that enables faster, more efficient development cycles. With knowledge across industries, Florence Consulting's expertise, combined with MuleSoft's technological excellence, can help simplify even the most complex business challenges.
"We immediately recognized MuleSoft's ability to add value in our customers' business processes. With MuleSoft, IT development becomes a key business driver in the digital age; and faster delivery, more agile processes, and continuous innovation become important competitive advantages in every global market", Niccolò Francini, General Manager of Florence Consulting Group. "We are honored to be part of the MuleSoft ecosystem and to be able to support some of the most important Italian companies in managing their business growth strategies."
The MuleSoft Partner Program consists of organizations that provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™. With skills and expertise that leverage API-led connectivity, MuleSoft partners help customers across industries to unlock business capabilities and become composable enterprises, delivering innovations faster.
"Every company in every industry is under greater pressure to deliver faster, become more agile, and innovate at scale. Our MuleSoft partner ecosystem brings together trusted advisors that are fueling digital transformation for customers, empowering them to quickly unlock and unify data – no matter where it resides – to deliver seamless connected experiences," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, MuleSoft. "We are proud of our growing MuleSoft partner ecosystem and excited to celebrate their success and dedication to delivering business outcomes for customers around the world."
About Florence Consulting Group
Florence Consulting Group offers Digital Transformation, System Integration and Cyber Security services for over 33% of the 200 largest companies in Italy. With a 70% growth rate in the last three years, the Financial Times named Florence Consulting Group as one of the "Top 1000 Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies".
WE Deliver - Why are we different from other IT Companies? In Porter's Five Forces analytical surveys, Florence Consulting Group gets the highest score (the area showing the broader gap between internal strengths and competitors' weaknesses) in the "delivery" - the final project's quality. To learn more about Florence Consulting Group, visit: https://www.florence-consulting.it
MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.
