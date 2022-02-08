TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HubSpot Diamond Partner agency, Bluleadz, announces HubSpot CRM implementation services for B2B companies, with a focus on SaaS.
On average, HubSpot customers experience an increase in inbound leads of about 159 percent within their first year of using their CRM. Bluleadz assists clients in optimizing their strategies so they can see such results.
"The HubSpot CRM is the foundation of a successful tech stack," states Bluleadz CEO, Eric Baum. "Our certified experts help clients with CRM strategy, integration setup, and implementation, setting them up to grow their business."
Some of the features that can be implemented to expedite sales include organizing contacts' files, nurturing leads, guiding them along the buyer's journey with targeted messaging, helping identify upsell opportunities, and automating tasks.
All of the work is conducted in-house, and clients are guaranteed to have weekly meetings with their HubSpot specialist to discuss CRM setup and implementation processes and provide adequate training and support.
Clients can also request expedited implementation if they are working on tight deadlines; and while Bluleadz always recommends other HubSpot hubs such as Sales Hub, Marketing Hub, and Service Hub, they can also integrate the platform's CRM to a business' existing tech stack, regardless of service provider.
Bluleadz's track record speaks for itself on HubSpot's Marketplace, where the company boasts over 125 reviews of happy clients — including those who have already benefited from the HubSpot CRM implementation services.
Pricing is based on tiers and a business' particular needs. Yet all of them help HubSpot users save time and increase their ROI. And as 2022 progresses, Bluleadz will announce additional HubSpot support services to shorten B2B sales cycles.
About Bluleadz
Bluleadz is a leading HubSpot Solutions Partner, with over 12 years of experience helping companies transform the way they market, sell, and service their customers. As a leading HubSpot agency in the partner program, they stand tall by providing comprehensive services for SaaS and technology companies using the HubSpot platform.
Aside from digital marketing and sales enablement, Bluleadz also provides HubSpot onboarding, HubSpot management, HubSpot consulting, and various other services that align with each hub, including the Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, CMS Hub, and beyond. Learn more at https://www.bluleadz.com/
