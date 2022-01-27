TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HubSpot Diamond Partner agency, Bluleadz now offers management services for the all-in-one platform: CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service.
This saves companies a lot of time and money by in effect providing them with outsourced sales and marketing departments.
"We are one of only a handful of agencies in the world that have reached Diamond Partner status," states CEO, Eric Baum. "And everyone in our team holds multiple HubSpot certifications in their area of expertise, making us fully equipped to manage our clients' accounts."
Pricing is based on tiers and a business' particular needs. Yet, all of them are designed to help HubSpot users get more done inside and outside the platform — saving them time and increasing ROI.
The HubSpot management services are only the tip of the iceberg for this inbound marketing agency. As 2022 progresses, they'll continue to deploy new offerings to help businesses shorten their sales cycle.
About Bluleadz
As a leading HubSpot Solutions Partner, Bluleadz creates effective inbound marketing campaigns for a myriad of industries, but mostly focuses on software as a service (SaaS).
The Bluleadz team builds comprehensive strategies for their clients to optimize all business segments within their HubSpot platform — including content marketing, lead generation, website design and optimization, sales enablement, sales development, and inbound customer service.
"We love helping companies grow their businesses online." Baum continues. "And we're aware that doing so can be a full-time job. We get it done, so you don't have to."
