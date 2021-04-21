BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Florida Orthodontist, Dr. Larry Kawa launched the new website, JoeBiden.org in opposition of President Joe Biden's recently proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill known as the American Jobs Plan.
"As every American should, I support my country and my president and wish for their mutual success," said Dr. Larry Kawa. "I believe that the US could use an overhaul of our infrastructure. However they've turned $115 billion of spending on roads, bridges, and highways into a $2.3 trillion lobbyists dream, filled with paybacks and items that are definitely not infrastructure. Even worse, there's another $1 trillion + bill that will follow this one, making it even more egregious."
President Biden and his team have been selling this bill as an infrastructure bill, which has caused controversy because the majority of what is in the bill is not related to infrastructure.
"I launched JoeBiden.org so that the American people can see what's really going on with their money and their elected officials," stated Kawa. "Congress has hundreds of billions of dollars left over from previous spending bills that can be used to rebuild our roads, bridges, and highways. Why don't they use that first before spending another $2.3 trillion of our money?"
Kawa then added that, "the American people have become so desensitized to numbers, that we don't really have a concept of what's another $2.3 trillion. It's so much money you could give every single one of the 19 million residents of New York a million dollars and have enough left over to buy each of the 19 million residents of Florida a brand new $200k+ Lamborghini."
Kawa stated that the real loser of this bill is the American people.
"I for one am sick of what comes from Washington DC every year. Politicians have always said one thing and done another, and since we've never held them accountable they are flaunting it in our faces. I'm asking my fellow Americans to join me and 'Just Say No'. We need to let our Representatives and Senators know that if they vote for this bill, we will vote them out of office."
JoeBiden.org allows people to send a personalized email to all of their elected officials from their district using a simple webform.
JoeBiden.org Is not owned, operated, or affiliated with President Joe Biden or any of his designees.
