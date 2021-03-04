SANTE FE, N.M., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Science, Inc. has earned Platinum level distinction for its workplace policies by Family Friendly New Mexico, a statewide initiative developed to recognize employers that have adopted policies that give New Mexico businesses an advantage in recruiting and retaining the best employees. This is Flow Science's fifth year in a row winning a Family Friendly New Mexico award.
"We are proud to receive Platinum level recognition as a family friendly employer in New Mexico. Flow Science continues to be a great place to work, offering best-in-class benefits and generous policies. In 2021, Flow Science added even more policies and benefits that support our employees in community volunteerism and charitable giving, which has taken us from Gold to Platinum level recognition," said Aimee Abby, Flow Science's HR Manager.
The Family Friendly New Mexico initiative offers training, support and resources to businesses on how to implement family friendly policies, provides recognition to businesses and organizations that offer their employees family friendly benefits, and acts as a resource for businesses and community leaders as they develop policies on issues such as paid family leave and childcare assistance.
"As we grow the state's economy, we have the opportunity to be a national leader in offering New Mexicans workplaces that help companies attract and keep the best workers," said Giovanna Rossi, founder and Director of Family Friendly New Mexico. "Implementing family friendly policies can be a simple, concrete investment a company can make to ensure it can compete for highly qualified employees. Studies have shown that costs associated with creating family friendly benefits are more than made up for in improved productivity, employee morale and employee retention. We are happy to recognize Flow Science as a distinguished leader in implementing family friendly policies."
Flow Science offers its employees medical, dental and vision insurance plans employer-paid at 90%, flexible spending accounts, life and disability insurance, retirement and financial planning assistance, a 401(k) plan with generous employer matching contributions, vacation and sick pay, maternity and paternity leave, commuter benefit, training and education, and a wellness benefit. A new program implemented in 2021 encourages employee volunteerism and offers a charitable matching program.
About Flow Science, Inc.
Flow Science, Inc. is a privately-held software company specializing in computational fluid dynamics software for industrial and scientific applications worldwide. Flow Science has distributors and technical support services for its FLOW-3D products in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. Flow Science can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com. FLOW-3D is a registered trademark in the USA and other countries.
Media Contact
Amanda Ruggles, Flow Science, Inc., 505-982-0088, info@flow3d.com
SOURCE Flow Science, Inc.