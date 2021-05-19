SANTA FE, N.M., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Science, Inc. has launched FLOW-3D (x), an optimization and workflow automation software, the latest addition to the FLOW-3D product family. The FLOW-3D (x) interface allows customers to build automation and optimization workflows graphically and intuitively to dynamically connect parametric CAD features to the CFD solution and provides the framework for effective batch simulations, postprocessing and data extraction. From optimizing geometric parts for improved weight-to-strength ratios to evaluating sensitivities in the design parameter space, FLOW-3D (x) offers a powerful platform for users to arrive at the best design solution, achieving greater certainty while reducing modeling and analysis time.

"FLOW-3D (x) is a game changer for our customers. It's not just about saving time and money; it's about discovery through optimization and workflow automation. It offers a really elegant way to solve the toughest CFD problems. Once you start using FLOW-3D (x), you won't ever want to go back to the old way of doing things," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, CEO of Flow Science.

FLOW-3D (x) puts power and efficiency into the hands of its users through its core functionality and connectivity to explore solutions using optimization, workflow automation, distributed solving, parameter sensitivity studies, simulation calibration, CAD and Microsoft Excel plugins, and Python interoperability.

A live product webinar with expert technical panelists will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at 1:00 pm ET. Registration is available at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d1Q14tWqQtusuMFkLeHmYw

More information about FLOW-3D (x) can be found at: https://www.flow3d.com/products/flow-3d-x/

