SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Science has been named one of New Mexico Technology's Flying 40 recipients for the last six consecutive years. The New Mexico Technology Flying 40 awards recognize the 40 fastest growing technology companies in New Mexico each year.
"It is an honor to be recognized for the sixth year in a row by the Flying 40. Like most companies, we faced challenges amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. We were able to stay the course, deliver new products to top engineering companies around the world, and strengthen our business model. We expect to return to our strategies and realize their full potential for growth as the conditions around the pandemic continue to improve," said Flow Science President & CEO, Dr. Amir Isfahani.
These awards are given out by the Flying 40 program based on three revenue categories: the top revenue growth companies with revenues between $1 million and $10 million, the top revenue growth companies with revenues of more than $10 million, and the top revenue-producing technology companies irrespective of revenue growth. Growth is measured over five years, from 2016-2020.
Sherman McCorkle, Chairman and CEO of the Sandia Science & Technology Park Development Corporation (SSTPDC), who hosted the program in 2021 stated, "Our technology companies faced one helluva challenge this past year. But they did a magnificent job of weathering the storm. They showed real resiliency."
More information about the Flying 40 can be found online at http://www.flying40.com/.
About Flow Science
Flow Science, Inc. is a privately-held software company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.
