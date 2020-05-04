LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower Duet Floral Design Studio is thrilled to announce immediate availability of a special Mother's Day online distance learning floral workshop with live-stream design help. Flower Duet's online courses enable anyone to make a beautiful floral design to honor moms for Mother's Day using flowers students can purchase at their local grocery store or farmers' market to fill the void of florists' shops being closed during current social-distancing guidelines.
"We felt there was a need to help people make beautiful designs to honor moms on Mother's Day," said Casey Coleman Schwartz, owner at Flower Duet. "Since grocery stores stock fresh flowers, students may purchase flower bunches during their shopping trips and then learn how to design with them in the comfort and safety of their homes," Schwartz added.
Streamlined Access to Online Learning
Flower Duet's students have already benefited from the online flower classes. Launched in late 2017, Flower Duet's online flower school offers a large variety of courses that are within reach of new and experienced designers alike.
"I made my own arrangement from what was available in my garden because of the 'stay-at-home situation.' The directions were clear, and I was able to repeat any information I wanted to," said online Flower Duet student Diane Donaldson.
Flower Duet has been teaching floral design for over 20 years through in-person live workshops and demonstrations. "They do an amazing job of teaching flower arranging," said Flower Duet workshop student Debra Todd Sedlachek. "They take the time, in detail, to explain every step."
Online Classes Availability
Students can sign up for the DIY Mother's Day online flower design class immediately at https://courses.flowerduet.com. Flower Duet will also offer live-stream help sessions as part of this Mother's Day online class offering.
Founded by sisters Casey Coleman Schwartz and Kit Wertz in 1999, Flower Duet has been featured on television and in magazines, including Sunset Magazine, Modern Luxury Weddings California, Florists' Review, and Modern Bride, and in newspapers including The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, among others. The full-service floral design company offers a wide range of floral services out of its expansive LA design studio in Torrance, California, from large event flowers, brand marketing, corporate team building, guest lecturing, live floral demonstrations, in-person floral design classes, private lessons and flower parties and online distance flower classes.
Flower Duet is a registered trademark in the United States.
