KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It turns out those who chanted the phrase "flower power" in the 1960s and 1970s might have been onto something. Several research studies from leading educational institutions have proven the many wellness benefits of having flowers in your home. Flowers have the power to improve many aspects of day-to-day life, including:
1. Increase creativity, innovation, and productivity
In today's business culture, the key to maintaining a competitive edge is a happy and productive workforce. This can be difficult to achieve with constant fluctuations in unemployment, consumer confidence, and other economic factors. According to a research study at Texas A&M University, plants and flowers might be the key to this ever-evolving problem. Research shows that work environments with flowers and plants around substantially improve creative performance, problem-solving skills, and overall productivity. Find yourself in a rut? Try adding fresh flowers to your desk or at your home office. Many summer-flowering bulbs make the perfect cut flowers. Start in the spring planting gladiolas, dahlias, or lilies to have the perfect bouquet for your desk all summer long.
2. Positive effect on mood and emotions
With the constant fast-paced lifestyle taking a toll on our lives, most people are looking for ways to de-stress and find tranquility in their daily lives. Recent research from Rutgers University in New Jersey has shown that the presence of flowers triggers positive emotions and feelings of life satisfaction. Everyone knows the joy of receiving flowers, but studies have shown those feelings last and have a long-term positive impact. Participants in the study reported feeling less depressed, anxious, agitated, and more enthusiastic and happier. If you have a family member or friend that may need a pick-me-up, share with them a fresh bouquet or giving the gift of flower bulbs that they can plant and will bring them joy for seasons to come.
3. Increased emotional connections
Speaking of sharing, giving flowers has always been a great way to show someone how much they mean to you and build intimate relationships. Studies show that not only giving/receiving flowers but just the presence of flowers aids in creating more personal connections. Participants surrounded by flowers showed increased connection with family and friends. It doesn't have to be exclusive to bouquets; sharing bulbs or container flowers with someone will also build on that bond. Flowers feed compassion in individuals, and it's essential to share that compassion with others.
4. Boost sense of comfort.
Humans have always been drawn to nature as it provides a sense of comfort. What better way to bring the comfort of nature inside with flowers? In the winter especially, having flowers and plants inside creates humidity, adding moisture to the air. This moisture helps fight common winter frustrations of dry skin, dry throats, and dry coughs, which can cause seasonal illness. Flowers may not cure a common cold, but they can help prevent it! In the spring, find comfort and feel grounded by getting your hands in the soil and planting flowers in the garden. As the flowers emerge and flourish, they bring with them a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction and create a tranquil space to escape to.
5. Increase energy and improve memory.
Plants and flowers are a superfood for the brain! Both oxygenate the air, boosting brain cells, which can improve memory, clarity, and concentration. Research has also shown that flowers can boost energy and shake off the morning doldrums. A recent Harvard behavioral study looked at Americans who do not consider themselves "morning people" and found that those who looked at flowers first thing in the morning reported feeling more energetic and positive. Simply by adding a small bouquet to their morning routine, many reported overall improvements in mood and outlook on the day. The same effect can be had by adding bright, bold blooms to a garden that is easily visible from a common space in the house. Adding a row of oriental lilies to the vegetable garden outside the kitchen window is sure to encourage a smile and positive feelings first thing in the morning!
With the hustle and bustle of the fast-paced everyday lifestyle, it's more important than ever to take time and smell the roses, or lilies, or dahlias! Connecting with nature through outdoor gardening or bringing nature inside as cut flowers or container gardens is sure to have anyone feeling true "flower power!"
