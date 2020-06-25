DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. announced today that the state of Pennsylvania has certified the FlowMetric Diagnostics laboratory as a High Complexity laboratory under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) of 1988. By obtaining CLIA certification, FlowMetric has demonstrated that it meets state and federal regulations for clinical diagnostic testing, ensuring high levels of quality and safety in the laboratory and confidence in laboratory test reporting.
FlowMetric now offers clinical cell-based and SARS-CoV-2 serology testing to serve a network of physicians, health care systems, and their patients. The CLIA High Complexity laboratory certification complements the company's decade-long experience and expertise in developing and validating multi-parameter Flow Cytometry-based approaches for drug development.
"Receiving CLIA certification in the midst of the current pandemic was timely in allowing us to immediately provide important testing services for individuals exposed to COVID-19," said FlowMetric CEO and Founder, Ren Capocasale. "In addition, this is a milestone in our 10-year history as a Contract Research Organization (CRO) by supporting our existing Pharma and Biotech customers with the expansion of clinically-relevant diagnostics needed for their drug development initiatives. Toward this end, we will continue to evaluate and expand our clinical testing menu."
Dr. Thomas Alexander, Clinical Lab Director of FlowMetric, added: "The team is very proud to be certified as an independent high-complexity CLIA laboratory. This will allow us to expand our services for clinical trial investigations and continue our commitment to research in drug and vaccine development."
CLIA regulations include federal standards applicable to all U.S. facilities or sites that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent, or treat disease.
The mission of FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. is to improve lives, driven by our dedication to scientific expertise, integrity, innovation, and people.
With laboratories in Doylestown, PA (USA) and Bresso, Italy, FlowMetric is a globally recognized Contract Research Organization providing world-class analytical services and Flow Cytometry capabilities to many of the world's largest Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.