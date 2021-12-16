GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FLOWSPARKS began the development of the authoring tool in 2017 and today has grown into a flexible digital learning suite with customers around the world. The authoring tool makes a fantastic breakthrough in the world of digital learning. FLOWSPARKS' digital learning suite gives organizations the flexibility and autonomy to create, maintain and distribute qualitative e-Learning in-house. All of this is possible thanks to its Learning Formats. These predefined templates include didactical, graphical, and technical aspects of building online training. Employees and Subject Matter Experts are empowered to digitize their own knowledge in an easy and fast way. This is what turns FLOWSPARKS into a true differentiator from its competitors.
'We have a mission to empower organizations to develop qualitative e-Learning in-house. Our platform gives them the flexibility and autonomy to achieve the next level of their learning strategy. We are very excited that we are awarded the prestigious and globally renowned Brandon Hall Gold Award. This award gives us even more motivation to keep innovating and continuing our mission.' - Cédric Herregodts Chief Commercial Officer FLOWSPARKS
"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."
"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy, and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."
A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:
· Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?
· Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?
· Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?
· Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
About FLOWSPARKS
FLOWSPARKS is a flexible learning software platform that contains both an Authoring tool and an LMS (Learning Management System). The company offers its clients flexibility and autonomy in creating digital training courses. Customers have full control of the creation, distribution, and maintenance of their online training.
The authoring tool is the heart of FLOWSPARKS and gives users all the necessary elements to create interactive digital training. The authoring tool is filled with what is called Learning Formats, Smart Templates, and Smart Programs. These are predefined templates that support users in the didactic, graphic, and technical aspects of building online training. For each potential learning objective, one of these templates offers the perfect solution.
Over Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of their offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement.
