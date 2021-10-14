SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluent Commerce, the provider of the leading cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announces today the launch of Fluent Order Management Experience (OMX), the new low-code platform for order management. Fluent OMX gives brands and retailers unmatched speed, power and flexibility to adapt an OMS to their unique needs.
"We are proud to join the low-code revolution," said Graham Jackson, CEO of Fluent Commerce. "Companies around the world choose Fluent because our orchestration engine is the most flexible, which has proven to be so important this past year and a half. We are now building on that strength by providing the most adaptable and extendable OMS. The low-code concept is an innovation we are so excited to bring to the commerce stack."
Low-code is reshaping the way businesses build and change software. Business users can do a lot of the work that IT used to do, such as setting up web apps and adapting them for different parts of the company. Developers don't have to get involved as often, and when they do it's to code components that don't yet exist.
"With a traditional platform you have to use a programming language to tell it what you want it to do and exactly how to do it. With Fluent OMX you tell it what you want and it works out the details," said Ben Harrison, principal software engineer and chief architect of Fluent OMX. "It's like satellite navigation: just plug in where you want to go and the app figures out how to get you there—no need to plot out your own route. It saves you time and reduces opportunities to make mistakes."
Today's IT teams at brands and retailers are pragmatic. Developers want to spend their limited time on big challenges and finding new ways to drive value. Fluent OMX offers software development kits (SDKs) that provide powerful tools for extending the platform to their internal clients' precise needs. Once built, these extensions are ready for business users to configure. IT teams can then spend more of their limited time innovating to customer needs.
This launch also introduces the OMX Design System, inspired by global best practices and informed by research. Its crisp interfaces and clear navigation shine in Fluent Store, a reference web app built for today's in-store fulfillment and pickup uses and ready for tomorrow's innovations.
For the past few months, Fluent has been using its own OMX platform to build the future of order management. Some teams are creating new reference web apps. Others are further developing the platform itself to support more ways of integrating and extending.
"It is very freeing to have a platform like OMX," said Agnes Schliebitz-Ponthus, Senior Vice President of Product at Fluent Commerce. "We can imagine and then build the best solution for a problem, with less worry about technical constraints, because developing the details takes less time. We can't wait to see what value our clients and partners create with such flexibility."
To keep pace with the ever-changing retail landscape, business and tech teams need to be flexible and fluid. Fluent Order Management provides the tools to connect systems, sync inventory in near real-time, and update fulfillment logic or experiences quickly.
Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. Fluent Order Management is a cloud native, fully managed and highly flexible cloud platform. It includes the essential components for unified, headless commerce: Distributed order management, in-store pick and pack, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfillment optimisation and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to enhance all their customer touchpoints whilst increasing their profit on every order.
Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, GrandVision, Aldo, eBay, Ted Baker and Marks & Spencer. For more information visit https://fluentcommerce.com
