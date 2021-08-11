SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), Fluent Commerce, announced today it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. Designed to enable omnichannel order and inventory management at scale, Fluent Order Management provides the efficiency and flexibility both businesses and customers demand. In addition, Fluent Commerce has developed a connector that enables fast integration between Fluent Order Management and Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source.
"We are pleased that Adobe recognizes the flexibility and fast time to market that Fluent Order Management offers its customers," said Jamie Cairns, SVP Channel & Alliances. "With a global network of implementation partners experienced in Adobe Commerce, we look forward to assisting retailers and direct-sellers around the world to create innovative and differentiating customer experiences."
Born in the cloud and architected from day one to take advantage of modern-day cloud services, Fluent Order Management has the feature richness of a traditional OMS but with the flexibility of a true SaaS offering. This allows Fluent Commerce to serve a vast array of customer profiles in terms of size, complexity, and industry and will provide new and existing Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers the ability to rapidly adopt many omnichannel benefits, including:
- Real-time sync of inventory across all stock locations so businesses can view what is Available to Sell
- Virtual inventory segmentation to control what stock is Available to Promise in each market, channel or region
- In-store pick and pack webapp that can be easily tailored to fit specific strategies
- Support for advanced sourcing logic, order routing and splitting based on precisely configurable rule-based workflows
- Safety stock buffers and real-time pre-checkout inventory queries to reduce customer disappointment
"In today's ecommerce landscape of rising consumer demands, offering customers the choice of a flexible platform like Fluent Order Management with the essential components needed to achieve a unified, headless commerce approach is critical," said Nik Shroff, Senior Director of Global Tech Partners, Adobe. "We look forward to continuing to work with Fluent Commerce to help retailers deliver exceptional experiences that build loyalty and grow revenue."
In order to keep pace with the ever-changing retail landscape, business and tech teams need to be flexible and fluid. Fluent Order Management provides the tools to connect systems, sync inventory in near real-time, and update fulfillment logic or UX quickly. To find out more about Fluent Order Management and to schedule a demo, visit fluentcommerce.com.
About Fluent Commerce
Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. Fluent Order Management is a cloud native, fully managed and highly flexible cloud platform. It includes the essential components for unified, headless commerce: Distributed order management, in-store pick and pack, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfillment optimization and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to enhance all their customer touchpoints whilst increasing their profit on every order.
Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, Under Armour, Aldo, Target and Marks & Spencer. For more information visit http://www.fluentcommerce.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Tieszen, Touchdown PR, (512) 585-8728, jtieszen@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Fluent Commerce