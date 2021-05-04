LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMaint, a leading US-based maintenance management system provider, has renewed their referral partnership with Comparesoft, the UK's leading AI-driven B2B software comparison platform.
Comparesoft will continue to recommend eMaint to software buyers looking for a highly configurable maintenance management system.
Used by over 1,000 customers, eMaint's clients include Herbalife, Schneider Electric, XTO Energy and NSG Group. eMaint is known for its emphasis on data-driven operations, its range of software and hardware integration options, and its consultative approach to implementation and support.
Paraic O'Lochlainn General Manager EMEA eMaint, comments on the partnership: "We have been working with Comparesoft since 2019 and they've connected us with relevant software buyers consistently. Even during the lockdown periods of 2020, they connected us with more software buyers than promised and we achieved a very high return on our investment. So renewing our partnership was a simple decision."
Comparesoft, which has recommended relevant software to over 19,000 customers since its inception in 2017, has a thorough understanding of the continuous maintenance management system software market.
Prasanna Kulkarni, CEO of Comparesoft, says of eMaint: "eMaint has an impactful product-market fit. We have recommended it to over 300 maintenance teams over the last 3 years. They not only bring powerful CMMS capabilities to the market but also sensor and IoT capabilities from Fluke, which substantially improve the maintenance performance of many organisations."
Comparesoft uses software buyer's requirements, machine learning and human intelligence to make unbiased software recommendations. They are backed by Mercia and Blackfinch ventures.
