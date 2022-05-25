Built on Experience Studio, Flybits' proprietary enterprise-grade platform, banks can now create personalized, context-aware Metaverse experiences with template-driven open banking data.
DAVOS & TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flybits, a global leader in Enterprise-grade Experience Design solutions for the financial industry, today announced the launch of its new Metaverse authoring platform called OpenDome. Built as an algorithmic, template-driven render engine, OpenDome is the first-ever platform enabling banks to create multi-dimensional and personalized Metaverse experiences using proprietary, partner-driven, and open-banking data.
OpenDome is built upon Flybits' globally recognized SaaS product, Experience Studio, which automates and expedites the ability of financial institutions to templatize and personalize Enterprise-grade immersive customer experiences. The solution also enables the user to add additional context and customization by interconnecting other relevant personal data, including asset portfolios, loyalty programs, insurance policies, and open banking information.
"The Metaverse is enabling the creation of new data-driven market categories in financial services and can act as a unifying experience fabric interconnecting data silos in a bank and across its digital ecosystem," said Dr. Hossein Rahnama, founder and CEO of Flybits. "With OpenDome, our clients will be first movers in this emerging marketplace. The stage we are in now is reminiscent of when financial institutions were contemplating having a mobile banking app back in 2007. With our patent-protected experience design platform, our deep knowledge of complex data dynamics of banks, and through partnerships with some of our most innovative global partners including Accenture, Flybits can now empower financial institutions to design customer-led, cross-industry immersive experiences in a way that has never been done before."
OpenDome is accessible from a desktop or mobile application and can be run in full-screen, providing an immersive experience similar to a video game. The banking metaverse can run on mobile phones, webpages, and also on VR headsets such as Oculus. To preserve the privacy of personal and financial data, Flybits does not build on public metaverse platforms; instead it helps banks to build, own, and scale their Metaverse with corporate partners using a no-code, consent-based environment. Users can then leverage open banking protocols to share their banking data with other public metaverses.
How it works
Similar to how a user navigates personalized banking information on a 2D mobile screen, OpenDome uses similar but highly contextualized data applying Flybits' industry semantics, allowing banks to templatize the Metaverse into different Zones and areas such as credit card, loyalty, benefits, mortgage, car loans, insurance, and wealth. A user can enter a credit card zone to see personalized information along with predictive and context-aware information such as insights and offers. In the mortgage and lending zones, the user's house or car picture is rendered with mortgage information such as payment and balance information along with recommendations from Flybits and its partners on how the user can pay the mortgage more effectively and faster.
In wealth and insurance zones, contextualized insights can be displayed with stories, graphics, and recommendations such as how an individual can save better for college or retirement. The Zones are all personalized using the Flybits' context-aware platform with the OpenDome rendering engine.
The newly built, patent-pending Flybits OpenDome engine is the result of months of work between Flybits core data and AI engineers, university collaborations, and the newly formed Skunk Works style team run by Matti Grüner, Emerging Platforms Engineering Lead at Flybits who reports to the CEO. "I'm excited to be part of this amazing team bringing OpenDome to the global market," said Grüner. "With my background in algorithmic visual effects (VFX) and computer graphics, it's incredible to see the next generation of Flybits' context-aware platform with the VFX world, and how it can create an entirely new form of Enterprise-grade immersive, consent-based experiences."
To find out more about Flybits OpenDome and how your financial institution can explore this exciting new solution, please contact opendome@flybits.com.
Media Contact
Jannine Krish, Flybits, 4166663707, jannine.krish@flybits.com
SOURCE Flybits