RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Standards Council of Canada recently accredited FM Approvals to be an ISASecure certification body (CB). FM Approvals is now authorized to issue certificates of conformance for the ISA/IEC 62443-based ISASecure® automation and control systems cybersecurity certification scheme upon successful completion of the required testing.
FM Approvals joins the growing list of highly specialized and internationally recognized ISASecure CBs that assess and certify automation and control system products to the ISA/IEC 62443 family of standards.
"We thank our collaborators at the Standards Council of Canada and the energetic team at FM Approvals, LLC," stated Andre Ristaino, ISCI Managing Director. "These two organizations were well prepared, a pleasure to work with, and completed the accreditation in record time. The addition of these two organizations elevates the credibility of the ISASecure ISA/IEC 62443 cybersecurity certification program."
FM Approvals has developed a new cyber security laboratory, located in Norwood, Massachusetts and is staffed with a dedicated team of cyber security and industrial control experts, is a fully virtualized security test environment, hosting its own servers and specially designed cyber security test stations.
Jim Marquedant, VP of Electrical Systems at FM Approvals, states, "The lab is configured to efficiently evaluate multiple ICS products in parallel for compliance with the applicable cyber security standards. ICS products that successfully complete FM Approvals' ISASecure evaluation program will bear the FM Diamond along with a specific security level which signifies that the ICS product is robust against cyber-attacks and free from known vulnerabilities."
The ISASecure scheme is a standards-based certification scheme that assesses the cybersecurity of automation and control systems to the ISA/IEC 62443-4-2 and ISA/IEC 62443-3-3 standards and certifies that the supplier/manufacturer's development processes are conformant to the eight practice areas in ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 international standard.
ISASecure CB's are independently assessed by ISO/IEC 17011 (EN 45011) accreditation bodies (ABs) such as the Standards Council of Canada for conformance to ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17065 and, ISASecure technical readiness specifications. ISASecure CB's are audited annually by the AB to ensure they maintain current and updated ISASecure accreditation requirements for participation in the ISASecure scheme.
About FM Approvals
FM Approvals is an international leader in third-party testing and certification services. FM Approvals tests property loss prevention products and services—for use in commercial and industrial facilities—to verify they meet rigorous loss prevention standards of quality, technical integrity, and performance. FM Approvals employs a worldwide certification process that's backed by scientific research and testing, and over a century of experience.
About the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI)
Founded in 2007, the ISA Security Compliance Institute's mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of automation control systems.
The Institute was established by thought leaders from major organizations in the automation and controls community seeking to improve the cybersecurity posture of critical Infrastructure for generations to come.
Founders and key supporters of ISASecure® include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Siemens, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, DNV, Applied Risk, Trust CB, Security Compass, SGS Espanola de Control, BYHON, TUV SUD, WisePlant HQ, and Bureau Veritas.
The Institute's goals are realized through industry standards compliance programs, education, technical support, and improvements in suppliers' development processes and users' life cycle management practices. The ISASecure® designation ensures that automation and control system products conform to industry consensus cybersecurity standards such as ISA/IEC 62443, providing confidence to users of ISASecure products and systems and creating product differentiation for suppliers conforming to the ISASecure specification.
ISASecure® is a registered trademark of the ISA Security Compliance Institute.
