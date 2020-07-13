PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced the election of Carol Anthony ("John") Davidson to the company's Board of Directors, effective July 13, 2020. He will serve as a member of the Board's Audit and Sustainability Committees.
Davidson brings to the FMC Board his extensive experience as a finance leader in global corporations across multiple industries. He has a strong track record of building and leading global teams and implementing governance and controls processes. He previously served as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer of Tyco International from 2004 to 2012 where he led financial reporting, internal controls and accounting policies and processes. Prior to Tyco, Davidson held senior global leadership positions in finance and related disciplines at Eastman Kodak Company and Dell Computer Corporation. He is a Certified Public Accountant and began his career at Arthur Andersen & Co.
"We are honored to welcome John to the FMC Board of Directors," said Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer of FMC. "He brings extensive financial experience and broad capabilities in several critical areas, including risk, compliance, audit and accounting. The Board looks forward to his engagement and contributions."
Davidson currently serves on the board of directors of TE Connectivity and Legg Mason. He previously was a director at Allergan, Plc., DaVita, Inc., and Pentair, Plc., and served on the board of governors of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which regulates and oversees the U.S. financial industry in the interest of investor protection and market integrity. He was also a trustee of the Financial Accounting Foundation, an organization that oversees the processes for setting financial accounting and reporting standards in the U.S.
"I am pleased to join the FMC Corporation board at this important time," said Davidson. "It has been exciting to see the transformation of this company over the last several years into a fast-growing agricultural sciences leader. I look forward to working with the CEO, Mark Douglas, the directors and the management team in executing the company's growth strategy and continuing to build long-term shareholder value."
