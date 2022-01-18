ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As K12 education leaders from across the nation converge on the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), January 25-28, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla. they will have opportunity to attend two vital sessions on hosted by education technology strategist John Randall Dennis. Both sessions are designed to help educators harness the power of technology.
"Educators have been so isolated and are eager for opportunities like this to collaborate again. It's exciting to be working with some of the greatest edtech futurists and solutions," Dennis said. "The success and impact of FETC is phenomenal and promises an exciting opportunity to work with some of the greatest edtech experts and share the best resources and practices with school leaders."
During the four-day conference, featuring an array of informative sessions, Dennis will host topics specifically for superintendents and administrators: "Leveraging Technology for Strategic Priorities" and "Surf the Blockchain Wave Without Fear of Drowning".
"Surf the Blockchain Wave" will offer a panel featuring educator and author Wendy Oliver, EdD Chief Academic Officer for Nashville-based Galileo Preparatory Academy, and edtech innovator Kiran Athota, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of FocalPoint Education in Atlanta. The panel will focus on the implications of blockchain for public education and how blockchain represents a new generation of student data privacy. This session is provided on January 27th at 2:00 PM: https://bit.ly/3r8wF99
"Leveraging Technology for Strategic Priorities" focuses on methodologies and technology available to help education leaders overcome obstacles to achieve their strategic goals.
"Many of these leaders' best laid plans were wiped out by challenges brought on by the pandemic," says Dennis, the session host. "The Leveraging Technology session will offer practical, affordable methods and tools to regain progress despite the tyranny of uncontrollable circumstances." The session is scheduled for January 27th at 10:00 AM: https://bit.ly/3fdowe1
ABOUT FOCALPOINT EDUCATION
FocalPoint Education is a metro-Atlanta based firm with extensive experience in educational technology development. FocalPoint has successfully deployed bespoke enterprise statewide solutions for Georgia, Rhode Island, Maine and North Dakota, as well as school districts in 14 states. Their innovative platform measures and manages teaching and learning and includes LearningTree (an Adaptive Learning Platform leveraging next-gen xAPI and AI technology), LENS (learning analytics with a recommendations engine and data warehousing), AssessCloud (a solution allowing educators to develop and manage assessments), and Backpack (a blockchain-enabled credentialing platform building learner credential portfolios for life). FocalPoint utilizes xAPI, Learning Record Store (LRS) technology and relevancy algorithms to deliver advanced learning analytics to drive student engagement, match digital resources with targeted student needs and support data-driven, personalized learning. All FocalPoint solutions seamlessly integrate with countless third-party edtech solutions. For more information visit http://www.focalpoint.education. Video: https://vimeo.com/479411515
