PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that Focus Consulting Group has decided to use InetSoft's Style Scope for data management and visualization.
Focus Consulting Group works with investment firms around the world to help leaders leverage their talent and make great places to work. For almost 20 years Focus Consulting Group has applied their measurement tools to assess culture and leadership. They developed the largest data base in the industry for diagnostics on firm culture, leadership, teamwork, investment philosophy and process, talent assessments, and 360 reviews. They are a data driven organization which allows clients to benchmark various aspects of culture and performance and then watch them improve over time.
Focus Consulting Group was looking for a data management and visualization tool to manage and grow their database, increase efficiencies in their current process and increase their ability to analyze their data across diagnostics to gain additional insights for investment and asset management organizations. Focus Consulting Group wanted to continue to use their existing survey platforms, including Survey Monkey while increasing their ability to present their data more effectively and analyze their data with greater complexity.
"I needed to find a tool that could manage manipulating and combining data into a structure that I could then build a dashboard on," explains Susan DiBiccari, IT Consultant at FOCUS. "InetSoft's tool allowed me to do that with a simple drag and drop interface."
"InetSoft's latest release includes custom data connectors for 73 different cloud based applications, including SurveyMonkey," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "These connectors make previously complex data integrations easy for the business user."
InetSoft's Style Scope is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, and visual analyses. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.
To learn more about InetSoft's Style Scope, view a demo, or read customer reviews, and download a free evaluation copy, please visit https://www.inetsoft.com/evaluate.
About Focus Consulting Group
About InetSoft
Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling, interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.
Media Contact
Mark Flaherty, InetSoft, +1 (732) 424-0400 Ext: 936, mark.flaherty@inetsoft.com
