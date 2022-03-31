Study collected results from 152 participants across multiple industries and job functions to capture a comprehensive landscape of data analytics maturity
BOULDER, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its new research report, "A Data-Driven Enterprise," authored by Will Schoeppner, research director covering application performance management and business intelligence at EMA.
Today's business relies on data analytics more than ever to remain ahead of the competition. To have a cutting edge, data analytics for informed business decisions and workflow automation at all levels of the organization are critical to achieve overall success. Due to the challenges over the last two years, organizations must respond to greater demand for data access and a shift to supporting AI/ML in a complex, hybrid multi-cloud environment. Research proves that demands on customer experience, the ever-growing challenge of staying ahead of risk and market swings, and employee engagement are the driving factors for these shifts.
The ability of organizations to adopt data analytics in critical functions directly impacts organizational maturity. Many factors are important when defining a mature organization. "The research showed that a key element to an enterprise's data-driven maturity hinges on a strong strategy focused on automation and process workflows," said Schoeppner. EMA's research also found that the size and age of an organization add significant levels of complexity. This complexity can create additional challenges for these enterprise-class organizations on their journey to be data-driven. Inversely, emerging startups can create a robust data strategy without the complexity and, in many cases, may be further along in maturity in the data-driven journey.
The research delivered several fascinating key findings detailed throughout the report. Some of these key findings are:
- Perception of maturity and culture is high; however, perception of organization's strategy to be data-driven is not as strong
- Resources and leadership are key factors preventing an organization's maturity from being data-driven
- Biggest impact to not being data-driven: decisions are inconsistent and slow to happen
- Security is currently the top reason for being data-driven
This independent research report was sponsored by BMC Software and Nastel.
A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "A Data-Driven Enterprise."
You can get highlights from the report during the webinar "The Journey to Become a Data-Driven Enterprise."
