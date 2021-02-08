SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus Technologies, a leader in delivering digital policy management solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry, announced today the successful launch of an innovative technology platform for ShoreOne Insurance Managers, Inc ("ShoreOne").
The new, end-to-end policy management platform, designed to maximize user efficiency, was configured and deployed by both teams in an unprecedented amount of time — overcoming logistical obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams, who never met in the same location, worked closely together remotely as the build out was designed and implemented.
Judith Haddad, President of Focus Technologies said, "With our highly configurable platform, we worked remotely yet very closely with ShoreOne to ensure speed to market and a truly successful deployment. This atypical deployment showcased our teamwork and a truly modern platform."
"Focus Tech impressed in delivering on time and on budget, but what really set Focus Tech apart was their instinctive ability to adapt what we needed into a world-class system," said Cameron Rhodes, President & COO of ShoreOne. "Focus Tech took the execution risk out of a very complex and high stakes system delivery for ShoreOne."
The ShoreOne-designed technology platform, developed in partnership with Focus Technologies, enables the launch of one of the most innovative homeowners' policies available and allows agents to intuitively issue a complete policy — including flood coverage — in under one minute. Focus Technologies' premier PolicyPort® solution is a comprehensive suite of web-based applications designed to simplify complex processes and help carriers and MGAs achieve profitability.
About Focus Technologies:
Focus Technologies is part of Team Focus Insurance Group, one of the most diversified insurance holding companies in the U.S. PolicyPort®, Focus Technologies' policy management system, is a cloud-based platform that is highly configurable driving profitability for insurance carriers and MGAs via self-service digital portals, proactive risk management tools, smart underwriting and speed to market capabilities. http://www.policyport.com
About ShoreOne Insurance:
ShoreOne Insurance Managers, Inc. was founded in 2019 to address the significant coverage gap that flood exposed coastal homeowners face. Rather than placing the burden on homeowners to piece together coverage for their properties, ShoreOne provides one policy that covers both traditional homeowners perils and flood. ShoreOne policies are distributed through independent insurance agents with strong technical expertise and experience in solving coastal insurance problems. ShoreOne is backed by some of the largest reinsurers in the world who have combined assets in excess of $90 billion. Bringing together experienced leadership, proprietary technology, and a family-friendly way of doing business, ShoreOne is taking better care of coastal homeowners. http://www.shoreoneinsurance.com
Media Contact
Vicki Timiney, Team Focus Insurance Group, +1 (954) 547-1347, vicki.timiney@teamfocusins.com
SOURCE Focus Technologies