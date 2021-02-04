BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus Technology, a leading provider of next-generation IT infrastructure, managed IT services, cyber security and cloud solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the MSPAlliance's MSP Verify Program (MSPCV) certification and SOC 2 Type 2.
The MSPCV is based on the ten control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs (UCS) and is the oldest certification program for cloud computing and managed services providers. Focus Technology's SOC 2 Type 2 audit was based on the UCS as well as the Trust Services Criteria for Security and the Additional Criteria for Availability and Confidentiality (TSP section 100A – 2017).
The MSPCV was the first of its kind created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. Every certification comes with a written report with the entire process documented, validated and signed by a 3rd party accounting firm. The MSPCV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in five continents around the world.
"As a certified cloud and managed services provider, we are proud to be in the company of the world's top IT solution practitioners," said Ahmed Fadili, VP of Managed IT Services and Cloud Operations, Focus Technology. "This prestigious, globally recognized certification allows us to distinguish our expertise and instill greater trust in our ability to design and implement innovative information technology solutions that support our customers' most pressing business objectives."
"The MSPCV certification is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services," said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. "We are very proud to have Focus Technology as a member of this elite community of cloud and MSPs."
MSP Verify Program
The UCS consists of ten control objectives and underlying controls that constitute crucial building blocks of a successful managed services (and cloud computing) practice. Once the provider's organization has completed all MSPCV documentation on all applicable control objectives (with the assistance of MSPAlliance's readiness assessments, gap analysis, helpful templates and consulting) the results are then examined by an independent third-party accounting firm for verification and signing of a public facing report.
Customers who select a company that is part of the MSPCV can also rest assured that their IT solution provider has met and exceeded the following standards dealing with:
● Objective 1: Governance,
● Objective 2: Policies and Procedures,
● Objective 3: Confidentiality and Privacy,
● Objective 4: Change Management,
● Objective 5: Service Operations Management,
● Objective 6: Information Security,
● Objective 7: Data Management,
● Objective 8: Physical Security,
● Objective 9: Billing and Reporting, and
● Objective 10: Corporate Health.
The MSPCV certification report is signed by a third-party accounting firm.
About Focus Technology
Founded in 1997, Focus Technology is a leading Inc. 5000 Boston-based information technology firm that offers organizations new ways to consume technology. By designing and implementing innovative IT solutions through personalized service, Focus Technology delivers positive results that support the customers' strategic vision. Our team of experienced industry-certified solutions architects provides customized solutions specifically designed to address each client's unique business requirements.
As an MSPCV-certified managed IT services and cloud solutions provider that offers advanced expertise in data center infrastructure setup, data analytics and cyber security, Focus Technology is one of the top IT solution companies in the Northeast. The company has earned numerous awards and accolades, including CRN MSP Elite 150, CRN MSP Security 100, CRN Fast Growth 150, CRN Tech Elite 150, CRN Triple Crown, Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work, Boston Business Journal Fast 50 and Inc. 5000.
